Another horror film from the European north? Yes, but “Speak No Evil” really takes it to the extreme.

The way it looks is probably how it smells: Patrick (Fedja van Huêt) is really breathing something for Bjørn (Morten Burian). Image: Erik Molberg

Ganz Europe sits at a long table in Tuscany in the evening and feasts. A couple from Denmark next to a couple from the Netherlands. People are similar to each other, but of course those affected are more likely to notice the differences.

Björn, for example, thinks that Patrick is probably a bit more hands-on than himself. A bit more of a man, less affected by the daily stress of career, family and now vacation, where it’s important to really celebrate enjoyment . There are signs of a friendship, Björn is good with Patrick, Louise will also be good with Karin, and both couples also have a child. Only children are already condemned to play together.