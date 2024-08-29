„Cuckoo“, der nach „Luz“ aus dem Jahr 2018 zweite Horrorfilm des deutschen Drehbuchautors und Regisseurs Tilman Singer, fesselt schon durch seinen atmosphärischen Einstieg: ein Streit von Schattengestalten, Nahaufnahmen von Haut, Schreie, die sich nicht zuordnen lassen, eine Flucht ohne ersichtlichen Grund – und dann sitzt das Publikum auch schon genretypisch mit der Protagonistin im Wagen auf einer Landstraße durch den Wald, die nur ein einziges Ziel zu kennen scheint: das Ferienresort „Alpschatten“.

Deutscher Mief in Speigrün

Gretchens Vater Luis (Marton Csokas) und seine neue Frau Beth (Jessica Henwick) waren schon einmal an diesem abgelegenen Ort. In ihren Flitterwochen haben sie den Leiter des Resorts, Herrn König (Dan Stevens), kennengelernt, der trotz des nicht gerade üppigen Gästeaufkommens im bayerischen Hinterland sein Hotel vergrößern will.

Luis soll den Erweiterungsbau umsetzen, sieben Jahre nach dem ersten Aufenthalt. Sieben Jahre alt ist auch Alma (Mila Lieu), die stumme Tochter von Luis und Beth. Das übermäßige Interesse des Resortinhabers an der Kleinen lässt die Zuschauer aufhorchen: Es ist doch nicht etwa Herr König, vor dem man sich fürchten sollte, und nicht der Wald?

Externer Inhalt von Youtube Um externe Inhalte anzuzeigen, ist Ihre widerrufliche Zustimmung nötig. Dabei können personenbezogene Daten von Drittplattformen (ggf. USA) verarbeitet werden. Weitere Informationen . Externe Inhalte aktivieren

Singer lays out numerous clues at the beginning of his film that sooner or later lead nowhere and are left as open ends. This may be confusing, but it makes for a nice guessing game about the nature of evil. Singer thus steers the plot to the point of vagueness without disturbing the constant threatening tone.

A coming-of-age story, a queer romance, elements of a western and a detective story are woven into the middle of his horror story. In terms of imagery, he alternates between David Lynch and Italian giallo with elements borrowed from German fairy tales – only that everything is bathed in a nasty spit green.

What a timeless interior: Trixie (Greta Fernández) and Gretchen (Hunter Schafer) in the hotel “Alpschatten” Neon

The feeling of isolation is reinforced by the country’s typical stuffiness, which dates back to somewhere between the 1960s and 1980s and is conjured up by rotary dial telephones, slatted blinds and wood paneling on the hotel walls, although the resort’s interior looks more like an old open-plan office than a hotel. Last but not least, the view into the depths of the evergreen pine forest, which Paul Faltz’s camera moves backwards vividly, paints a depressing picture of the atmosphere.

Horror with humor but serious intent

The humor that supposedly counteracts the horror of the film is by no means subtle in “Cuckoo,” but is always present, even to the point of being a real joke. Because even if Singer’s work is intended to be taken seriously, he himself plays with the frivolous in many places. This becomes apparent at the latest when Gretchen runs off with her lover Ed (Àstrid Bergès-Frisbey) and the horror from the forest suddenly reveals itself.

The cuckoo cry uttered by a masked woman abruptly interrupts the escape from the chamber of horrors in the Alpine panorama. And Gretchen finds herself trapped in time loops before she awakens in a clinic in the shadow of the “Alpine shadow”. From then on, Singer fires out everything his fantasy repertoire has to offer and overwhelms his audience with bizarre twists.

What’s lurking outside the window? It’s certainly not worse than the 70s tube TV. Felix Dickinson/Neon

The eponymous cuckoo is known for two things: its distinctive call – and its dishonorable practice of raising its own offspring in the nests of other bird species. To do this, the cuckoo children that hatch early kill the wrong siblings.

Singer seems to have been impressed by the brood parasitism of these birds, and he places it at the center of his plot. There is also a Frankenstein counterpart with Nazi traits, a human breeder who has a fascination with “Homo Cuculidae.” Just when the tension is – finally, one might say – reaching its climax, it is drowned out by Italian 1980s pop, humorously taking the horror away.

In general, the music in Singer’s film, which we owe to Simon Waskow, works extremely well. The fact that he brought the 1987 song “Inside Out” by the French new wave band Martin Dupont out of obscurity for “Cuckoo” is a stroke of luck. Even apart from that, the sound design is so atmospheric that it can carry the sometimes meandering plot for just over 100 minutes.