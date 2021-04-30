The authorities of several European governments lost in three years, 2018, 2019 and 2020, the trail of 18,000 minors of foreign origin, thousands of migrant children and adolescents. The figure is also approximate because there are no reliable records and the children would be mainly Afghans, Algerians, Eritreans, Guineans, Moroccans and Nigerians.

The organization ‘Lost in Europe’, an investigative journalism project involving journalists from seven countries, set about gathering information from more than 30 countries, some not members of the European Union. By comparing them with experts for the protection of minors and migration, they concluded that the authorities they lost sight of 18,292 unaccompanied foreign minors.

Not all are lost. The investigation believes that many, from centers or host families, contacted members of their families who had already arrived in Europe and would now be with them. Others, teenagers, may be working illegally and others may have fallen into the hands of criminal groups, human trafficking networks. The investigation recalls that the authorities of several European countries dismantled prostitution networks that forced Nigerian women, many of them minors.

Italy would be the country that lost the most foreign minors, 5,775 according to research. With Greece (2,118) and Spain (1,889), the three European countries are the gateway for African and Middle Eastern migration to Europe. Belgium (2,642) would be the second country with the most “lost” children because it is one of the points through which many migrant networks circulate, especially those that want to reach the United Kingdom. The researchers warn that it is impossible to obtain reliable data from several countries and name France, the United Kingdom and Romania.

The data must be taken with care. In addition to the fact that some states do not have reliable figures, some children could be being counted twice. If they were, for example, in a juvenile center in Italy and later discovered in Germany, they could be doubled in the statistics. But at the same time there are transit countries that do not take them into account. And governments do not exchange information on the matter.

The disappearance of unaccompanied migrant minors began to register after the large arrival of migrants to Europe in 2015 and 2016, most of them asylum seekers fleeing wars and terrorism in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan and they were seeking refugee status. In some cases, families could only afford to pay traffickers for one person and preferred to send their older children, even if they were younger. At the time, Europol calculated that one in every 1,000 minors arriving in Europe was totally off the radar.

After that first Europol report, the Council of Europe created a working group that barely achieved results. The European Commission has hardly any powers in this matter because the reception of unaccompanied minors is a national competence and in some cases even regional or local. The European Commissioner in charge of the Migration dossier, the Swedish Ylva Johansson, said she felt “Deeply concerned about the disappearance of children.”

Cecilia Ferrara, one of the journalists who participated in the preparation of the report, explained to Clarion that “the Member States of the European Union should first start to collect data in a transparent, timely and coordinated way. They should maintain databases that are communicated from country to countries so that they can exchange information on missing children internationally ”.

This journalist believes that it would also be important to “strengthen the capacity of the States to offer a real integration so that children do not have to flee and that they begin to investigate more and in a coordinated way the criminal groups that are trafficking and exploiting children at the same level. national and European ”.

