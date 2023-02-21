A 60-year-old man was lying in the middle of the kitchen. This is how he was found by some of his relatives, who brought the food to his house in the city of Chihuahua, Mexico. They do not explain what happened to him, they only saw him without vital signs.

As soon as they reported to the authorities, the firefighters cordoned off the place and a paramedic tried to revive him. However, he was pronounced dead at his home on February 20.

A strong smell of gas came from the home, according to information from the local media ‘La Opción’. The man is presumed to have died of carbon monoxide poisoning.. Of course, the corresponding analyzes and investigations must be awaited to determine if the older adult cooked before the fatal outcome.

Be careful with carbon monoxide: this is how it kills silently



As this newspaper has explained, The most common sources of carbon monoxide production are gas heaters, exhaust gases from internal combustion engines, fires, tobacco smoke and certain industrial processes.

So any appliance that generates combustion can produce carbon monoxide (CO) if there are connection or technical problems.

This happens when there is incomplete combustion, either due to poor air intake into the room, lack of oxygen in the environment, or lack of proper maintenance of the gas equipment used.

Once carbon monoxide is inhaled, it enters the body through the lungs, from there it passes into the blood where it takes the place of oxygen. In this way it reduces the capacity of the blood to carry oxygen to different parts of the body, thus leading to death.

Continuously check the gas installations.

As detailed by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most poisonings are involuntary, that is, people did not realize the air they were breathing. Therefore, it is advisable to have your installations and gas appliances checked by professionals.

Always maintain proper ventilation of your kitchen and house. If you notice that the flame of the stove is not blue or soot is being produced in the surroundings, notify the company that provides the service immediately.

