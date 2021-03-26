D.he brutal fall of Norway’s top ski jumper Daniel Andre Tande will continue to overshadow the sporting events at the World Cup in Planica, Slovenia. On Thursday, the 27-year-old was “intubated and mechanically ventilated” after a violent impact in the trial run. He is now in an artificial coma in Ljubljana overnight to relieve his brain. The doctors hope to be able to announce positive news about the state of health after further tests on Friday afternoon.

How things will go with Tande, whether and what damage could remain in the long term and what other injuries he sustained in addition to an already diagnosed collarbone fracture, was initially open. “There are more important things than a podium. Sometimes you can be happy when you land on both feet, ”said German top athlete Karl Geiger. The Allgäu, who followed Tande as flight world champion in December 2020, was on Thursday directly after the seriously fallen Norwegian – and experienced heavily stressful moments.

“You do not yet know whether he will survive”

“I wanted to know what was going on right away. So they said: You don’t yet know whether he will survive, ”said Geiger. The emergency response to keep Tande alive after the serious incident at the ski jump ended successfully. The shocked Norwegian delegation expressly thanked them. Sports director Clas Brede Braathen described the first aid on the huge facility in the “Valley of the Jumps” as highly professional.

While the next individual will be jumped at the ski jump on Friday (3 p.m. / ZDF and Eurosport), further tests are pending at Tande in the clinic in the Slovenian capital. “The first tests are very promising. Now we wait 24 hours until the tests are repeated ”, chief doctor Tomislav Mirkovic was quoted by the FIS World Ski Federation on Thursday evening.

In the afternoon around 2.30 p.m., Tande got into a lopsided position during his test attempt and hit the porch of the ski flying hill at high speed after 78 meters. Tande, who slid motionless down the extremely steep slope after the impact, was brought to the hospital by helicopter after emergency treatment. The following jumping with victory by Ryoyu Kobayashi (Japan) in front of Markus Eisenbichler and Geiger was a minor matter.