A lunch date is the quickest route to the friend zone. You must meet in the evening. At least that’s the wisdom of Ryan Reynolds Just Friends. But meeting in the middle of the night might not be a wise idea either. A 32-year-old American went far after Sesame Street still on a date and that cost him his Jaguar F-Type Convertible.

The 32-year-old dude had recently divorced and decided swiping on Tinder could fill the void. After some sweeping, he came across a nice woman who also liked him. The Verge tells how this Tinder match took off with his Jaguar after the first date.

The red flags pop up quickly

Even before the date takes place, the match already shows some red flags. The date asks if they can’t book a hotel right away. Now that doesn’t matter much in 2023, but the woman does explicitly ask whether he wants to pay the hotel with cash and not with a credit card. The woman then asks what kind of car the man drives, with the follow-up question as to whether she is allowed to drive.

The two meet and the man lets his date drive his Jaguar F-Type Convertible – a car that cost him around 50,000 euros. According to The Verge the woman drove very erratically and does not seem to know very well where she is going. In the end it is already after midnight when they decide to go somewhere to eat. Since it is already so late, they go to a fast food chain.

It’s only in the unflattering light of the restaurant that the man sees that his date looks nothing like the profile photos and realizes he’s dealing with a catfish. After dinner, the date asks if she can drive again. The man agrees and the woman supposedly drives to a friend’s house, where she spends the night. So the hotel plans are already off track, apparently.

It gets uncomfortable

At the house, the woman parks the car and sends a message to her supposed sleeping address. She does not want to ring the doorbell and the two wait ten uncomfortable minutes in the car until the woman has to pee. She will do this in the bushes, but she will take the key of the car with her. There sits the man; at 2 a.m. in pitch darkness in his own car.

And then the predictable happens. The woman comes back, gets behind the wheel, but then two other men also appear. One with a gun and the other with a large knife. The robbers take his watch, phone and his wallet. A wallet that did not contain any cash for the hotel, because the man did not pin that anyway.

The former Jaguar owner walks through the rain to a subway station and is allowed to use a telephone to call the police. The officers do not believe the man at first and think that he was robbed during a drug deal. When the paperwork is arranged, the man tells his story on Instagram and here and there it is picked up by other channels.

Someone knows where the car is

One Chase reads the story and sends the victim a message. The man claims to be an informant for the police and says he knows where the Jaguar is. A fence is offering the car for sale for $30,000, he says. Chase says he wants to help the man get his car back. As a former thief, he wants to improve his life, he claims.

Although the police do not know the man, they still agree to an operation to retrieve the car. Chase makes an appointment with the Jaguar’s sellers within 24 hours of the theft, and a friend of the owner’s would pose as a buyer. Once the Jaguar emerges, the police would spring into action and arrest everyone.

The Jaguar crashes and is written off

The plan goes exactly as expected to the point that the police act. The crooks see an opportunity to flee in the Jaguar. The chase unfortunately means the end for the Jaguar. The car crashes and is beyond repair. The man finds his wallet in the car. His watch is eventually retrieved from a pawnshop.

And so a horror date via Tinder ends in a Jaguar that is completely written off. The man also tells The Verge that he has now installed the dating app again. He is done with the Jaguar; he now drives a Chevrolet Corvette.