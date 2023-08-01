Unfortunately, one person was killed in the BMW M8 Convertible crash on the N309.

A terrible one-sided traffic accident, yesterday at the beginning of the evening on the N309 Eperweg between ‘t Harde and Epe. The driver of a gray BMW M8 Competition Convertible lost control of the car during a heavy rain shower. The BMW went off the road, crashed into some trees and came to rest upside down.

There were two occupants in the car. The co-driver was killed in the accident. The driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Emergency services were alerted around 6:15 p.m. and came to the incident in large numbers. Among other things, a trauma helicopter came to the scene. Due to entrapment, the fire brigade was called to carry out emergency extrications.

BMW M8 Convertible crash

The BMW M8 Competition Convertible in question was seriously damaged in the accident. Not much is left of the car. It is one of the most powerful cars in the M range. With 625 hp and 750 Nm of torque from a 4.4-liter biturbo V8.

Thanks to M xDrive, the Convertible accelerates to 100 in ideal conditions in 3.3 seconds. Certainly not in last night’s conditions. The top speed is 305 km/h in combination with the M Drivers Package.

The police have carried out extensive investigations. The road was closed to traffic for part of the evening. A salvage company lifted the BMW M8 Competition Convertible and took it away. Investigations must reveal how the accident could have happened.

