The bus accident could have ended differently, because the accident itself did not cause any fatalities. It only got dangerous after that. The Africanized honey bee, also known as ‘killer beeis known for its aggression. They are said to have already killed some 1,000 people and sting victims ten times more often than European honey bees.

Four people died on the spot, including an eight-year-old girl and her mother (47). Two others succumbed to injuries after being taken to hospital. Photos show that victims suffered dozens of stings as a result of the bee attack. Residents and the fire service rushed to the scene of the accident to help the passengers. However, that went anything but smoothly because the bees were still attacking.

In addition to the fatalities, fourteen passengers are seriously injured, including a boy who is in critical condition. The National Traffic Police of Nicaragua has launched an investigation to find out how the bus ended up in the ravine. See also Accused of killing Paraguayan prosecutor sentenced

