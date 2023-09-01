Hristos is a retired forestry officer who knows like the back of his hand the mountains of the Dada National Park, in the Greek province of Evros. He drives his private car to the front of the fire, which spreads through the forest as far as the eye can see and is already the largest ever recorded by the EU. At this point the flames advance slowly because the wind blows in the direction of the already burned part. There are no firefighters nearby. Efforts are concentrated on other points where the fire advances at a higher speed. Jristos watches helplessly. “What I do? Do I take a branch and hit? It wouldn’t do any good”, he tells himself. The forest agent gives chilling figures: 52 square kilometers of salgareño pine have burned, that is, almost all the large specimens, and now the threat hangs over another eight of the smaller variety of these trees, where the beehives are concentrated , one of the sources of wealth in the area. “If the direction of the wind changes we are lost,” he warns.

Like the llamas, Jristos is close to Yanuli, a small town located at the entrance of the National Park. Its few inhabitants were evacuated on Wednesday night, when the fire threatened their homes. Along with them, 15 migrants who had just crossed the border with Turkey clandestinely and were there by chance were also evacuated. But not all left. Alexandros, a retired woodcutter, has stayed to protect the house from him. “It’s the only thing I have, if it burns I lose everything,” he says. Both he and his neighbor have spent the night alert.

A neighbor of Alexandros is hitchhiking to go to Suflí, the next town. Although they are barely eight kilometers apart, when he arrives he seems to be a different planet. Suflí is so close to the fire that on Wednesday night its residents received an SMS from Civil Protection warning them to be prepared for an eventual evacuation. But at first glance it does not seem to affect the life of the town. Although the gigantic column of smoke coming out of the vicinity of Yanuli can be seen threateningly from its streets, no one seems to pay attention to it.

All stores are open. In a grocery store located at the entrance to the town, the shopkeeper does not even understand that the question “how are things going?” It refers to fires. After almost two weeks, the neighbors have gotten used to seeing fire trucks go by at full speed. No one looks up anymore when a helicopter flies low over them. In fact, there is much more activity than the day before and the terraces of the cafes function as normal. In one of them, a group of retirees comments on current events. They talk about the Champions League game that AEK lost against Antwerp on Wednesday.

In Tijeró, 10 kilometers from Suflí, a hotel receptionist proves not to be very informed. I don’t know, I haven’t seen anything. Up there [en referencia a Yanuli] there must be something”, he acknowledges without showing concern. An employee at a nearby service station doesn’t seem uneasy either. Rather jaded. Asked about the subject, he puts on a smile and jokes: “Let’s see if the fire already reaches Bulgaria so that they can put it out.” [bomberos] Bulgarians, because it is seen that ours cannot”.

Meanwhile, in Yanuli, the outlook is devastating. This town is within the extensive security perimeter, whose access is monitored by the police. Although it is prohibited, after insisting a bit, an agent allows passage while insisting, with bad manners, that it is under the strict responsibility of the person who transfers control. During the morning, several residents have returned to check if their houses are still standing. Fortunately, they have found them intact. In other towns in the region, homes have been burned. The fire is now in its thirteenth day.

Alexandros arrived from Kazakhstan in 1994, like most of the town’s inhabitants, in a relocation program offered by the Greek state to the Pontics, the Black Sea Greeks. Most have lived ever since on the forest that they now see burning, either in the logging industry or in forest conservation. Next to the town there is a barracks and there several buildings have been burned. Several soldiers of different rank assess the damage. They wear FFP2 masks. He does not have trouble breathing, but his eyes and throat itch.

Alexandros does not cover his face. He has been driving around on his moped all morning; he knows exactly which paths to access the flames and insists on giving directions to two firefighters. One of them, Agent Kazagoritis, replies that they cannot decide anything autonomously. He has arrived to reinforce the device, which already has the participation of half a thousand troops.

Alexandros, this Thursday in the vicinity of Yanuli. hibai arbide

far from controlled

Kazagoritis and his partner are not optimistic. Although they clarify that they do not have all the information, they are sure that the fire is still far from being controlled. It is a matter of days rather than hours. Two vehicles carrying soldiers pull up next to them. They have just arrived from Orestiada, a city located a little further north, near the triple border between Greece, Turkey and Bulgaria. Captain Kaliorgios asks the fire brigade for directions. “They have told us to come to Yanuli to help in whatever way we can”, he tells them. Kazagoritis shows them where to go, but warns them:

— If you see fire, do not pass.

“We have already passed through the fire.

Meanwhile, a helicopter loads water into some rubber tanks installed in a nearby meadow, which in turn are supplied by tanker trucks. At 2:30 p.m., when conditions are favourable, the seaplanes return. There are six of them, perfectly aligned in two groups of three, and they refuel in the sea, 40 kilometers to the south. All that distance is made up of charred meadows and forests.

A column made up of 11 vehicles arrives in Suflí. They are Slovakian firefighters who arrived in Greece two weeks ago. They first acted in a fire near Athens and since Thursday they have been working in Evros. Alexandros insists on explaining that there is a dirt road behind the cemetery that leads to the place where the helicopter unloads. He stays a little calmer when they confirm that the Slovaks are going there.

