From: Moritz Bletzinger

“Their voice has been silenced, ours must roar,” reads posters at protests in front of the office of the Indian health minister. © Manish Swarup/picture alliance/dpa/AP

After the death of a young doctor, a wave of protests is sweeping through India. Doctors are horrified. “The masses are angry,” acknowledges Prime Minister Modi.

New Delhi – Anger and sadness in the medical profession, horror in society: The violent death of a young doctor in training has India triggered a new wave of protests. It is another rape that has shaken the most populous country in the world. In 2022 alone, more than 31,000 rape cases were reported. Now the protest is reaching a new dimension: on Saturday from 6 a.m. (local time), doctors across the country want to stop working for 24 hours.

However, emergency services should not be affected, said the Indian Medical Association. The demonstrators are demanding safer working conditions – and punishment for the perpetrator or perpetrators.

Young doctor from India found dead in hospital: Autopsy suggests gang rape

The long-simmering problem became topical once again when the body of the 31-year-old doctor in training was found on Friday morning last week (2 August) – in a seminar room at her hospital in the city of Kolkata, which has a population of one million. The woman is said to have slept there after a long shift. Her body showed many injuries, and an autopsy showed signs of sexual violence. The police have so far arrested a suspect.

Medical experts reported that the autopsy indicated a gang rape. Meanwhile, the Kolkata High Court ordered an Indian federal police agency to take over the investigation.

Violence against women in India: A rape is reported every fifteen minutes

The reports drew attention to two major problems: Firstly, doctors on the subcontinent repeatedly experience violence in the workplace. Reports are increasing that relatives attack – especially when patients die. Up to 75 percent of doctors are exposed to threats and physical attacks, according to a 2019 study by the Indian Medical Association.

On the other hand, violence against women is also widespread in the patriarchal country with 1.4 billion inhabitants. According to official data, In India, a new rape case every quarter of an hour reported. The actual number is probably much higher, as women’s rights activists repeatedly emphasize. But the stigma is so great that many victims prefer to remain silent.

One reason is probably society. Every year, thousands of female fetuses are aborted, girls attend school less often than boys, and daughters are often a financial burden for families – they often have to pay a large dowry when they get married, even though this is now officially forbidden.

Distrust of police and justice: Many women take part in protests in India

However, when particularly brutal cases of sexual violence come to light, there is a great deal of attention – especially since the gang rape of a 23-year-old student on a moving bus in the capital New Delhi twelve years ago. She later died in hospital. There were mass protests then, too, which led to stricter laws. The four perpetrators died seven years later on the gallows – whereupon hundreds cheered outside her prison in the capital New Delhi. Nevertheless, in 2019 there was another similar rape case in India.

“Hang the rapists, we want justice,” demanded female students at a demonstration in Kolkata. The death penalty is permitted in India, but is rarely imposed. © Anupam Nath/picture alliance/dpa/AP

Nevertheless, many Indian women still do not trust the police and the justice system – especially if they belong to a lower caste. Many cases remain pending for years, and some suspects are even released on bail.

That is why many women have recently taken part in the protests – from young to old. They marched on the night of Thursday, the day of India’s independence from the former British colonial rulers, and demanded a life without fear. On the same night, people rioted in the hospital where the body of the 31-year-old doctor in training was found about a week ago. The police have not yet announced who was behind the attack, but have spoken of arrests.

“The masses are angry”: India’s Prime Minister Modi reacts to riots after death of young doctor

The nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is heading for a third termindirectly addressed the case in his speech on Independence Day. “The masses are angry,” said the 73-year-old. “Our country, our society and our regional governments must take this seriously. Crimes against women should be investigated with greater urgency.” But the values ​​of a society change only slowly. (dpa)