The bus station in Oberhausen. In the background the main train station. © Christoph Reichwein/dpa

The victims were looking for protection from the war, the suspected perpetrators are almost children: After a fatal knife attack in Oberhausen, the murder squad is faced with many unsolved questions.

Oberhausen – The more details become known, the greater the horror of a fatal knife attack in Oberhausen. The alleged perpetrators are almost children, 14 and 15 years old. Now they are in custody as suspected double murderers.

The two victims, aged 17 and 18, were aspiring professional basketball players from Ukraine who wanted to find safety before the war. According to the murder squad, they probably tried everything to avoid the confrontation at Oberhausen Central Station. So how could the situation escalate to such an extent?

The two groups met on February 10th, a comparatively early Saturday evening, in an SB 91 bus on the way to Oberhausen main train station. “The Ukrainian group was provoked and attacked,” said a police spokesman. The reason for this is still unclear to investigators. The only thing that is certain now is that the provocation was one-sided on the part of the attackers and that the Ukrainians repeatedly tried to “evade it.”

Everyone got off at the main train station around 8:10 p.m. Then the situation finally escalated: the 15-year-old alleged main perpetrator is said to have stabbed the two 17- and 18-year-olds with a knife. The 17-year-old died in hospital immediately after the crime. The 18-year-old was treated in intensive care and died there on Tuesday, ten days after the attack, according to police.

The perpetrators are said to have agreed in advance

The actions of the suspected young perpetrators even stunned investigators. It is assumed that the suspects had agreed on the crime in advance and “committed it in a shared effort,” says the police spokesman. The 15-year-old German-Turk from Gelsenkirchen is said to have stabbed the victim with the knife.

The police do not say what role the other three – a 14-year-old German-Greek from Herne and two 14- and 15-year-old Syrians from Gelsenkirchen – played in the crime, citing the ongoing investigation. There are “a large number of witnesses”. Video recordings were also secured.

According to the police, at least some of the suspects have previously had “significant criminal investigations.” There are indications that the group had not acted “in this way” for the first time – for example with physical injuries and robberies. But none of the victims have ever died. Some of the alleged perpetrators have spoken out during the interrogations so far – but some have also remained completely silent, reports the spokesman.

Bewilderment among teammates

The young basketball players' teammates are stunned by the crime. After fleeing the war, the two Ukrainians last played for the ART Giants Düsseldorf in the U19 Bundesliga. They were good friends and showed everyone “how important human connection and community life are in our lives,” the association wrote.

At the weekend, the ART Giants professional team waived entry fees at their home game and instead called on visitors to donate to the victims. To warm up, all players wore the number 33 on their shirts – the number of the 17-year-old who was killed. Everyone still hoped that at least the 18-year-old would survive.

No evidence of a racist motive

After the crime, the Ukrainian media initially aggressively reported on a suspected racist background to the attack. But there is no evidence of this, the investigators repeatedly emphasize. “The 'why' is a very important question for us in the investigation,” emphasizes the police spokesman.

The case is also being followed closely in Ukraine. According to the Consul General of Ukraine in Düsseldorf, Iryna Shum, we are in constant contact with the parents of those killed. She spoke of a “huge tragedy.” We are now eagerly awaiting the further results of the investigation.

The ART Giants U19 team wants to preserve the memory of their teammates. “We will remember you forever and carry you in our hearts,” wrote the club. “Rest in peace!” dpa