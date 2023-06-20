Home page World

The dream of traveling turned into a nightmare for a German vacationer in Mexico. He died, his 32-year-old girlfriend was seriously injured.

Cancún/Munich – A horrific act occurred in Mexico that killed a German tourist. The tourist and his British girlfriend were attacked by armed men in their holiday home near Cancún and apparently shot dead immediately.

German shot dead by unknown perpetrators in Mexico – girlfriend seriously injured

On the night of June 9, armed men stormed into the ranch and apparently intended to rob the couple. The previous investigations would point to this, as Mexico’s Attorney General Óscar Montes de Oca explained at a press conference. When the German tried to resist, he was shot dead by the five armed men, while his British girlfriend was shot and seriously injured by the unknown perpetrators while trying to escape. Like the Mexican news platform Riviera Maya News reported the couple had only been at the property for less than two weeks. Apparently the holiday home belongs to a German, and the couple wanted to look after the accommodation for two weeks. They emigrated to Mexico at the end of 2022 to start a new life there.

Rescue helicopter brings Briton to the emergency room: gunshot wound through the intestine

A rescue helicopter took the 32-year-old to the hospital in Playa del Carmen. As a friend of the Briton reports, she suffered a gunshot wound through the intestine. Now the friend is collecting donations gofundme.com for the injured person who does not have international health insurance. The campaign has already raised more than 14,000 euros (as of June 20, 2023), with the aim of moving her to a private clinic or transporting her to Germany.