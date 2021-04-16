It is an unimaginable act that happened in Neckarzimmern in Baden-Württemberg. A man pushes a stranger, heavily pregnant woman down the steps of the station in broad daylight.

Neckarzimmern – It is an absolute horror act that occurred on Wednesday morning in Neckarzimmern. As the police said on Friday, a 28-year-old had attacked a 25-year-old woman at the train station. According to the current state of knowledge, the man then pushed the heavily pregnant woman down the stairs in the area of ​​the pedestrian underpass there.

Neckarzimmern / Baden-Württemberg: Woman is attacked by man – and pushed down the stairs in broad daylight

Shortly before the man pushed the woman, he also kicked her in the upper body and stole her handbag. The police also explained that a witness came to the aid of the young woman. “A courageous witness stepped in and made sure that the 28-year-old let go of the one lying on the ground,” the police continued. As a result, the man initially fled and was arrested a little later as part of an immediately initiated manhunt.

Neckarzimmern: The unborn baby is apparently doing well – man is arrested

The attacked young woman was initially cared for at the crime scene and was immediately taken to a hospital. The 25-year-old was slightly injured in the attack, and as far as we know, her unborn child is doing well.

The 28-year-old was brought before a judge at the Mosbacher Amtsgereicht on Thursday afternoon because of the dangerous bodily harm and the theft of the handbag at the request of the Mosbach public prosecutor. This enforces the arrest warrant. The 28-year-old was admitted to a correctional facility.

