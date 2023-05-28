FromYannick Hanke close

In the Czech town of Most, a small child was stabbed to death on the street. It is said to have been the victim of a dispute between two men.

Most – A terrible act happened in the Czech Republic. In the city of Most, on Saturday, May 27, 2023, a toddler was stabbed to death on the street. As the police announced the next day, according to initial findings, it is said to have been the victim of a dispute between two men. The two adults have been arrested for the time being.

Toddler stabbed to death in a fight in the Czech Republic – father still held his son in his arms

How CNN Great News reported, the child’s father was still holding his son when he was attacked by the other man during the argument. The TV station relies on an eyewitness, according to which the alleged stabber would have hit the boy directly in the neck.

According to various media reports, the child is said to have been three to four years old. The homicide had occurred not far from the center of Most (Brüx). Police said they were searching the area around the crime scene for clues and an unspecified item that could be related to the crime.

The industrial city with around 65,000 inhabitants is located in the northwest of the Czech Republic, almost 30 kilometers from the border with Saxony. Parts of the town have been considered a social hotspot for years. (han/dpa)