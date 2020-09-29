A serious traffic accident occurs in Biblis near Darmstadt when a woman driver takes the right of way from a motorcycle. An expert determined.

Biblis – A serious traffic accident occurred on the L3261 road in Biblis (Nordheim district) near Darmstadt. According to the Police South Hesse a motorcyclist was on the road on Tuesday (29.09.2020) around 7 a.m. when he suddenly collided with a woman driver.

Accident at Biblis near Darmstadt: car driver ignores right of way when turning

Accordingly, the 56-year-old driver drove her car on Wormser Strasse in Biblis near Darmstadt. From there she wanted to go to that Country road Turn towards Wattenheim. At the intersection there, vehicles approaching must match vehicles coming from the left Right of way grant. However, the driver disregarded this and drove straight onto the country road.

At the same time, a 60-year-old motorcyclist was driving towards it Wattenheim. Since the driver ignored the right of way, the two vehicles collided. At the impact on the country road near Darmstadt the motorcyclist is said to have injured himself so badly that he died at the scene of the accident. The vehicles both had to be towed.

Accident at Biblis near Darmstadt due to disregarded right of way: an expert investigates

During the Accident recording and evacuation remained with the route on the highway Biblis fully blocked for more than three hours. In order to clarify the exact course of the accident, the public prosecutor has Darmstadt commissioned an expert.

Just recently one happened another tragic accident near Darmstadt, in which a teenager was seriously injured. Four other people suffered minor injuries. An investigation awaits a 19-year-old driver.