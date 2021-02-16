After the discovery of the body of an 87 year old man died in his home, an autopsy confirmed that what caused his death were the wounds produced by dog bites of your neighbor.

The lifeless body of Jacinto López was found this Sunday inside the home of his house on 124th Street between 17 and 18, in the neighborhood Villa Progreso, in the Buenos Aires city of Berisso.

Neighbors who saw him lying in the yard from outside the house came to assist him and called 911. Police officers showed up at the scene along with an ambulance but upon arrival they found that the old man had already died.

“I had both legs, at first glance, bites and meals, as a result of two dogs, “said a source from the investigation of the event. He also reported that according to what they had been able to reconstruct, López had been attacked by a boxer dog and another mestizo, owned by a 55-year-old neighbor.

In principle, an attempt was made to determine if López’s death had been prior to the dog bites or if the injuries caused by these were the ones that caused his death.

The neighborhood of Villa Progreso, in Berisso, where the tragedy occurred.

The autopsy carried out the day after the event reportedly confirmed that the man was alive when he was bitten and the serious injuries were caused by animals the ones that killed him.

The investigation remained in the hands of the 12th Prosecutor’s Office for Guilty Crimes of La Plata. The case was taken by the Fiscal Investigation Unit (UFI) No. 3 of La Plata, in charge of Marcelo Martini and labeled in principle as “investigation of causes of death.”

After the results of the autopsy, the investigation went to UFI No. 12 in charge of Fernando Padovan, with the cover of “culpable homicide”, and López’s neighbor, owner of the dogs, was charged.

According to the information, this neighbor has four other dogs in addition to those who bit López. In an episode not yet clarified, the two animals that starred in the tragedy would have gotten into the retiree’s house since both properties are precariously separated, and they were attacking their pet. When the man tried to rescue her, the dogs jumped on him and attacked him with their teeth.

In addition to ordering the imputation of the neighbor, the prosecutor requested the intervention of the Civil Defense Directorate and the Health area of ​​the Municipality of Berisso to take charge of the provisional custody of the two animals and establish if they were up to date with the vaccination schedule.

JT