One of the most anticipated horror projects is The Callisto Protocola video game that will focus on being one of the best horror experiences, a game that is being developed by the creators of dead space. Previously very little was known about it, but now images have been released that can scare more than one fan.

Captures are shared by the medium known as Game Informer, who apparently had an exclusive scoop on this video game with touches of horror. In these photographs you can see the influence of his original work, since the protagonist is a kind of astronaut who visits a kind of space station full of dangers.

Here you can see the photos:

Previously, Andrew Reiner has commented that comparisons with dead space are going to be unavoidable by the public, but he assures that The Callisto Protocol It will be a completely different beast. Even with the gameplay that some people have been able to see, it is stated that it is something brutal that players will have to experience if they are fans of horror.

Despite having fresh information with these images, nothing is mentioned in relation to the release date, giving clear signs that it will go on sale in the 2023 or even beyond. There is the possibility of seeing a little more during the Summer Game Festbut nothing is confirmed yet, so this is nothing more than simple speculation.

Remember that the video game will be launched in PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: Game Informer