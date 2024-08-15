Balleza, Chih.- Witnesses to the discovery of the execution recorded today in the community of El Vergel, Balleza said they were horrified by the situation facing the town and the saddest thing about the case is that children are getting used to witnessing this type of acts.

The above was declared by residents of the area and they accompanied the testimony with a photograph where the corpse of a tortured man hanging from a post can be seen and at the scene 4 children observing the event.

The witnesses claim that this situation has already become “normal” for minors in the area, and no one, no authority, is doing anything to stop the origin of the social decomposition that is lacerating the families in the mountainous area of ​​the state of Chihuahua.

Witnesses, who for obvious reasons concealed their information, said that the lagoon known as “Juanota” is a sector widely frequented by families, children and even tourists and it was in this place where the body was found.

“It was a real pain for the authorities to arrive. It took them at least an hour to answer the call, not to mention the Attorney General’s Office. We got tired of taking photos and sending them to the media, but they weren’t even aware of it. During that time, several people, including children, came to see the terrible scene. Even the poor man still had the knife stuck in his stomach,” they said.

They called on the various levels of government to address the case, since their children are growing up in extreme violence and they have never done anything to prevent it.

On Wednesday morning, a corpse was found murdered with knife wounds hanging from a post near the entrance to the aforementioned lagoon. The deceased has not yet been identified.