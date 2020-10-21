KarachiAt least 3 people have died and 15 others have been badly injured in the horrific blasts in Karachi city called Pakistan’s financial capital. A large part of the building collapsed in the blast. The blast took place in Gulshan-e-Iqbal area of ​​Karachi. All the injured have been taken to the nearby Patel Hospital.It is being told that the building has suffered a lot in this blast. According to Don’s report, the explosion occurred on the second floor of the Imarat. Eyewitnesses say that the glass of the surrounding buildings has also been broken due to this horrific explosion. The cause of the blast has not been ascertained yet. Local police say that it appears to have exploded in the cylinder.

The bomb disposal squad has also reached the spot and investigations are on. The entire area has been cordoned off and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali has sought a report from the Commissioner of Karachi. He directed for proper treatment of all the injured. In an earlier blast in Jinnah Colony, 5 people were injured. Police said that it was an IED blast.