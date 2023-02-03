‘Horrible violence against wife and four daughters for 18 years’: 43-year-old sentenced to 20 years

For 18 years he forced his wife and four daughters to “horrible” violence. Now a 43-year-old man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the crimes of sexual assault, ill-treatment and extortion.

Prosecutor Giovanni Tarzia defined him as a “master father”, who accused him of forcing the other members of his family to suffer violence of all kinds in the years from 2003 to 2021. In addition to sexual assaults, in particular on his wife, and the imposition of “eating on the floor, without cutlery, like an animal” or the “plastic bag” tightened around the head, the man was also accused of extortion, because he allegedly obtained the pension of a disabled daughter and for the alleged use of a credit card by family members, while for the hypothesis of kidnapping the statute of limitations was triggered.

For him, the prosecutor had asked for a sentence of 16 and a half years. The Milan judges instead chose to inflict a greater penalty, recognizing provisional compensation in favor of his wife and daughters, between 10 thousand and 40 thousand euros. A year of surveillance has also been arranged for the man, who has been in prison since December 2021, when he has served his sentence. The judges also ordered the transmission of the documents to the prosecutor for an alleged false testimony of his wife, who in 2021 managed to escape with her daughters from the house they lived in in the province of Milan and moved to another city.

According to the indictment, the 43-year-old, belonging to a family linked to the Camorra but never convicted of mafia crimes, often used the knife “as an instrument of threat” and imposed “a way of life aimed at the sexual and economic exploitation of the female members of the family ”.