Home page politics

From: Nadja Zinsmeister

Split

The city of Bakhmut in Ukraine is still heavily contested. Russian soldiers accuse Ukrainians of a new “heinous practice” in combat.

Bakhmut – In the bitter battle for the city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, Russian soldiers accuse the Ukrainian troops of using a new tactic to kill as many Russians as possible despite a retreat. First, the Russian news agency had Ria Novosti reported by the practice, citing a commander.

Battle for Bakhmut: Will Ukrainian troops use new tactics if they retreat?

The news agency released a video purported to show the demolition of an abandoned building in Bakhmut. According to the commander, the building was a former Ukrainian fortress that was abandoned as Russian troops advanced. “We thought it would be difficult to storm them. But they just ‘folded it up’ and moved to a smaller site,” the commander said.

Destroyed rows of houses in Bachmut. Is Ukraine now using a new tactic? (Archive photo) © Libkos/dpa

On Twitter, on April 13, journalist Dmitri posted a similar one on his “War translated” account Testimony shared by a Russian soldier. “During the retreat, Ukrainian soldiers are destroying apartment buildings that they have turned into fortresses and trying to bury our soldiers under the rubble,” the soldier is quoted as saying. He also heard from a commander of the Wagner troop that men would be lured into buildings to blow them up. “It is a despicable practice.”

New tactics in Bakhmut: Ukraine does not comment on the alleged practice

The independence of both Russian sources on the allegations cannot be verified. In the comments on Twitter, many users meanwhile describe the “practice” simply as a “logical change of tactics” by Ukraine or do not find it reprehensible given that Ukraine is defending Bakhmut. The Ukrainian side has not yet commented on the circumstances.

The strategically important city of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine is generally the focus of Russian attacks on Ukraine. The Wagner group also suffered heavy losses. Apparently, forced recruitment of their own compatriots is now supposed to provide supplies. (nz)