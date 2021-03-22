A dead shark washed up on the beach in Sant Elm on Mallorca. The Ministry of the Environment fears a violent crime and immediately ordered investigations into the carcass.

Sant Elm – Horrible find on Mallorca: On Sunday afternoon, walkers discovered a dead shark in the west of the Spanish holiday island. Heavy waves had washed up the two-meter-tall carcass on the beach in front of the village of Sant Elm near Andratx on Mallorca.

Shark sightings, dead or alive, are not common on Mallorca or in the rest of the Balearic Islands off Spain, but they are also not uncommon. The find is particularly explosive because there was a huge gap on the skull of the dead shark. That reports the Mallorca Newspaper. Accordingly, the walkers who discovered the carcass immediately notified the local Ministry of the Environment. This reacted immediately: The authorities had the carcass removed by several employees in order to determine the cause of death. A homicide cannot currently be ruled out.

Dead shark washed up on Mallorca: That is why the Ministry of the Environment is assuming killing

According to initial estimates, the washed up shark corpse is a blue shark or a gray shark that has been dead for several days. Both shark species are native to the Mediterranean, but usually stay away from the coasts – blue sharks anyway, because they are deep-sea fish and live mainly in areas remote from the coast, gray sharks are primarily found on the seabed.

Un pequeño tiburón aparece muerto en la playa de Sant Elm https://t.co/Dky2ijvc8V – Diario de Mallorca (@diariomallorca) March 21, 2021

According to a recent one Report of the tz* the suspicion arises that fishermen might have killed the predatory fish and thrown it into more to die. Time and again, trolls would accidentally pull sharks out of the water and kill the potentially dangerous bycatch out of fear and throw them back into the water, the report says. This is also confirmed by marine conservationists from “MallorcaBlue”. You have been denouncing targeted shark killings – and thus criminal crimes – while trolling for years.

After a shark found on Mallorca: No danger at the tourist hotspot

Since the Foreign Office lifted the travel warning for the Balearic Islands on March 14, many Germans have escaped the domestic lockdown in Mallorca. Despite the body's discovery, they do not have to be afraid of shark attacks. They fear people more than the other way around and usually stay away from the coast. It would be all the more tragic if the suspected act of violence were actually responsible for the death of the washed up shark on Mallorca.