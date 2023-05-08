Ferrari ‘shrimp’ in Miami

Carlos Sainz started in third position on the starting grid, Charles Leclerc in seventh: the Monegasque confirmed it at the finish line, Carlos Sainz lost two positions also giving way to George Russell’s Mercedes. So a Sunday inevitably negative for Ferrari, which Leclerc also had a bruise in the neck after yesterday’s accident in Q3 qualifying. If on Saturday the SF-23 can dream of pole position and the front row the same is not true on Sunday, even today in fact the problems with race pace were evident to the point that Mercedes was more effective with Fernando Alonso now in his usual ‘island’ of solitude in third place behind Red Bull.

Vasseur’s words

“This race leaves me with a strange feeling, we weren’t in a good condition Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur told the microphones of Sky Sports F1 – qualifying had been good yesterday and the two riders had put everything together. Today we were inconsistent. In some stages of the race the pace was good, while in others we were way behind. It’s not a matter of degradation, we have to understand why we’re so inconsistent, also because we’ve found the pace”.

“I haven’t spoken to the riders yet, but it was quite clear even at the wall that there was great inconsistency in terms of performance. Charles struggled in the first stage of the race, at one point he caught up with Gasly if I’m not mistaken, and had more or less the same pace as Carlos. The beginning was difficult and we also lost positions on the opening lap, which was a shame“he added, underlining that the overtaking suffered by Leclerc between Turn 11 and Turn 12 by Kevin Magnussen on the first lap was decisive in the negative for the Monegasque’s race.

“That’s why I talk about inconstancy, because with Carlos it was the opposite. We have to be consistent throughout the race with the two compounds if we want to get a result. At Imola it will be important to have the support of the fans. Today we have to look at the race, not at the updates, we need to focus on consistency. Of course we will have updates at Imola, but they are not the main point. Red Bull? It’s impressive how they change pace from Qualifying to the Race” concluded Vasseur.