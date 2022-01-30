Mexico. The Coahuilense actress Susana Zabaleta, who began her artistic career in the mid-1980s, makes public that she was the object of sexual harassment by producers and actors. “They were horrendous, they put their hands on you…”, he points out.

In an interview with the Venga la Alegría program, Susana Zabaleta recalls how bad she had it in her beginnings in the show, since she, like many other colleagues and colleagues of hers, they had to deal with “wicked people” and ill-intentioned.

“Bitches, many evil bitches, horrendous, some are already dead, how good and horrendous actors who put their hands on you and you couldn’t say ‘this fist just grabbed my buttocks’. The eighties were a horrendous time,” adds Zabaleta.

In addition, the beautiful 57-year-old singer also says that many film and television producers have wanted to take advantage of the situation to “get her an appointment”, they have harassed her and many times she had to withdraw from the contract and salary so as not to fall ” in the clutches of those guys.”

“’Let’s go to dinner and then I’ll give you ‘your payment’; and I told him: ‘you’re fine, but you’re fine, what’s wrong with you? Of course not, keep the payment and smash it until you rot,'” recalls Susana about a particular case, without mentioning names of his stalkers.

Zabaleta admits that she has been able to recover from many situations of sexual harassment largely thanks to her strong character, which has also helped her get ahead in her personal and professional life.

Susana Zabaleta’s performance will soon be seen in the film Sexo, modesty y teará 2, which will be released on February 4 on HBO Max and in which she shares credits with Jorge Salinas, Víctor Huggo Martín, Mónica Dione and Cecilia Suárez, among others. other actors.

In part of the publicity of Sex, modesty and tears 2 it is said that “sexuality and identity are experienced in even more open and diverse ways, however, love is still the most important theme that haunts the lives of the protagonists” .