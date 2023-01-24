While Police in California were struggling Monday to understand why a 72-year-old man fatally shot 11 people celebrating the Lunar New Year.two new shootings shocked the state and left seven dead.

Both shootings took place on farms near Half Moon Bay, a Pacific coast community near San Francisco.

“Suspect is in custody. There is no ongoing threat to the community at this time,” the San Mateo County Sheriff said on Twitter.

San Francisco affiliates @NBCBayArea and @ABC7News reported seven dead in the gun attacks. a reporter from NBC7 wrote on Twitter that a 67-year-old man identified as Zhao Chunli was arrested.

The White House said that President Joe Biden was informed of the incident and ordered to provide “all necessary assistance to local authorities.

The new bloodbath came less than 48 hours after an armed Asian septuagenarian killed 11 people. in a dance hall near Los Angeles and, after eloping, committed suicide.

Police are investigating the motives for that massacre on Saturday during a Lunar New Year celebration at a ballroom in suburban Los Angeles.

The initially reported death toll of 10 was increased on Monday.

Van in which the alleged perpetrator of the shooting in California was mobilizing.

“We are saddened to announce that one of the victims has succumbed to his injuries,” the hospital, which was treating four of the 10 injured in the incident, said in a statement sent to AFP.

The US president, Joe Biden, has expressed his dismay and ordered the lowering of the flags after this umpteenth murder in a country ravaged by armed violence.



The suspect identified as Huu Can Tran, 72, was a regular at the Star Dance Studio in Monterey Park. where he gave informal lessons, US media said, and allegedly believed other instructors were saying “bad things about him,” said a friend who did not give his name to the CNN.

Police guard the area of ​​the attack on Saturday.

It is believed that he arrived at the studio around 10:20 p.m. Saturday (0620 GMT Sunday) and opened fire inside, killing 10 people (five men and five women, all between 50 and 60 years old) and wounding 10 more.

He then apparently drove to another dance hall in nearby Alhambra, where authorities believe he intended to carry out a second massacre, but was stopped by a 26-year-old employee who took his gun.

The images from security cameras obtained by the television network abc show the couple fighting in the lobby of the Lai Lai Ballroom & Studio in Alhambra.

VIDEO of Hero Brandon Tsay wrestling Monterey Park Mass Shooting suspect Huu Can Tran in the lobby of the Lai Lai Dance Studio in Alhambra. pic.twitter.com/JVAjOfJrD9 — Tim Conway Jr Show (@ConwayShow) January 24, 2023

“By his body language, his facial expression, his eyes, he was looking for people,” the young man who disarmed him, Brandon Tsay, whose grandparents founded the family business, told The New York Times.



Tsay grabbed the suspect’s gun, pointed it at him and yelled, “Go away, get out of here,” he told the newspaper.

The suspect fled. He then shot himself in a white pickup truck in Torrance, several miles to the south, on Sunday afternoon as authorities were preparing to arrest him.

Police said the reason for the attack, which occurred as Asian communities around the world celebrated the Lunar New Year holiday, remained a mystery.

CNN reported that Tran, who was an immigrant from China, had met his ex-wife about 20 years ago at the studio in Monterey Park, a city with a majority population of Asian origin.

The marriage did not last long and the couple divorced in 2006.

The ex-wife, who was not identified, said Tran was never violent towards her, but would get frustrated when, for example, she missed a step in a dance.

‘Hostile’

CNN he also interviewed an old friend of Tran’s, who noted that at one point he attended the studio “every night”. Tran was “hostile to a lot of people there,” the friend added.

It was not clear if the suspect continued to regularly attend the Monterey Park studio.

Tsay, who told The New York Times who is a programmer who works several days a week at his family’s dance studio in Alhambra, said he had never seen Tran before.

Investigators were at Huu Can Tran’s mobile home last night. He lived in a gated retirement community in Hemet, about 80 miles from Star Dance studio in #MontereyPark where he killed 10 people and wounded at least 10 more. pic.twitter.com/9xkHN1Jwnn —Marjorie Hernandez (@HernandezMJae) January 23, 2023

Monterey Park, just a few miles from downtown Los Angeles, is home to about 60,000 people, most of whom are Asian or Asian American.

Earlier, tens of thousands of people had gathered for the two-day Lunar New Year festival, one of the largest in the area. Events scheduled for Sunday were canceled after the attack.

