When waking up many people usually see the horoscopes according to their date of birth, to know how they will do during the day, depending on issues of love, money and health.

Likewise, before events astronomicalpeople usually see the predictions of their signs, to know what impact it will have, since it is believed that depending on their date of birth, it may have different relevance depending on the aspects mentioned above.

According to traditional Western Zodiac Signs, there are 12: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces, each one has different traditions and customs.

It should be noted that the personalities of the signs can be so great that some are classified as the most intelligent, wise, spiteful, among other qualifying adjectives.

This is your sign and characteristic according to your date of birth:

Aries: March 21 to April 19; courage, energy and being independent.

Taurus: April 20 to May 20; patient and persistent.

Gemini: May 21 to June 20; witty and intelligent.

Cancer: June 21 to July 22; loyal and creative

Leo: July 23 to August 22; faithful and kind.

Virgo: August 23 to September 22; serious and disciplined.

Libra: September 23 to October 22; idealistic and romantic.

Scorpio: October 23 to November 21; observant and reasonable.

Sagittarius: November 22 to December 21; empathetic and understandable.

Capricorn: December 22 to January 19; fair.

Aquarius: January 20 to February 18; logical and free

Pisces: February 19 to March 20; kindness and patients.

What are horoscopes?

Horoscopes are a form of astrology that seeks to provide forecasts and personality analysis based on the position of the planets and other celestial bodies at the time of a person’s birth.

According to belief in astrology, the planets and their configuration in the sky at the time of birth are believed to influence a person’s personality and destiny.

The horoscope is based on the Zodiac, which is an imaginary band that divides the apparent path of the Sun around the Earth into 12 equal parts. Each of these parts represents a zodiac sign, which are Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces.

Each sign has associated attributes and characteristics, personality traits, strengths, weaknesses, and specific tendencies that influence the way people interact with the world and with others.

Horoscopes are based on this astrological interpretation to provide advice, predictions and descriptions of what a person’s life is supposed to be like in different aspects, such as love, career, finances, and health.

Horoscopes are usually made by astrologers who study and analyze the position of the planets in relation to the Zodiac and make general interpretations and predictions for each zodiac sign. These forecasts are presented in the form of daily horoscopes, weekly, monthly, or yearly, and can be found in newspapers, magazines, websites, and mobile apps.

It is important to note that astrology and horoscopes have no scientific basis and are not supported by empirical evidence.

The scientific community considers that astrology has no foundation in reality and that there is no proven causal connection between the position of the planets and the events of human life.

However, many people find horoscope reading fun, entertaining, or even personal guidance.