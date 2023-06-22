People with a taste for astrology They are usually aware of the events and see what effect it will have according to their date of birth, likewise, there are those who read the horoscope or they listen to it to find out how their day will go on issues of love, health and money.
The twelve zodiac signs are as follows: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. Each one with its characteristics, signs and personality.
Being according to the different stars according to our date of birth, we tell you what are the symbols of the zodiac sign and what do they mean.
In astrology, the constellations of the zodiac define the twelve zodiacal signs, the area in the center passes through the orbit that describes the Land and in its movement around the Sunwhich contains the twelve signs.
However, in ancient Greece it was according to their interpretation by observing the zeal, that they gave him the meaning to the symbols that characterize the zodiac.
- Aries, the glyph represents the head and horns of a ram.
- Gemini, the sign of the twins represents the Roman numeral 2.
- Taurus, the strength and stability of the Bull, myth of Hercules and the gigantic Lion of Nemea.
- Gemini, let us see that you have two different facets.
- Cancer, reference to the myth of Hercules and the battle with the Hydra, where a crab appears.
- Leo, myth of Hercules and the gigantic Lion of Nemea.
- Virgo, the story of Astrea to which Zeus went up to heaven as a reward for his loyalty.
- Libra, myth of the goddess of justice Dice, who carried a scale.
- Scorpio, represents Mars, the god of war, likewise, it is related to the scorpion that Artemis sent to kill Orion.
- Sagittarius, represents an arrow from the myth of Chiron and his attempt to save Prometheus.
- Capricorn, is the goat related to that of Amalthea who took care of Zeus when he was in hiding.
- Aquarius, represents waves of water.
- Pisces, represents two fish united in the middle, a myth of the escape from the Typhoon that the gods must have carried out.
