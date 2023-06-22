People with a taste for astrology They are usually aware of the events and see what effect it will have according to their date of birth, likewise, there are those who read the horoscope or they listen to it to find out how their day will go on issues of love, health and money.

The twelve zodiac signs are as follows: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. Each one with its characteristics, signs and personality.

Being according to the different stars according to our date of birth, we tell you what are the symbols of the zodiac sign and what do they mean.

In astrology, the constellations of the zodiac define the twelve zodiacal signs, the area in the center passes through the orbit that describes the Land and in its movement around the Sunwhich contains the twelve signs.

However, in ancient Greece it was according to their interpretation by observing the zeal, that they gave him the meaning to the symbols that characterize the zodiac.