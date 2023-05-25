In the traditional western zodiac signs, there are twelve, which are: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. Each one with different characteristics, since it is said that the person depends on his date of birth is his personality.

Today we introduce you to that zodiac sign that you should be careful not to lie to, because they never forget a single detail, they are the most spiteful and do not forgive.

Is about Ariesthe legal sign, which is the first of the zodiac, which is why it symbolizes the beginning, among its positive aspects, is that it is adventurous, loves freedom and loves challenges.

However, as with every sign, it has something negative, and that is that if you lie to it, it will always remind you.

If you are one of the people who believes in astrology, read horoscopes every day, or want to know if you can lie to an Aries, the absolute answer is no, although no one deserves to be deceived, so you betray that sign, revenge can be worse.

Therefore, you must be careful with each movement, because among its characteristics, in the wide world of astrology, according to experts, it is the extremely spiteful sign.

Being so, Aries, characteristic for not knowing how to forgive, Not even if you beg him, you don’t even need to beg him, or tell him that it is a white lie, because given his determination, he will not resist for a pardon, since that, for those born from March 21 to March 19 of April, it is a fundamental sign of weakness.