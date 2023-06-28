If you are passionate about astrological events to know how it will influence according to your date of birth, and you like to read horoscopes, you surely know that each zodiac sign has defects and virtues that make them stand out, but Do you know which ones complement each other?

There are 12 traditional zodiac signs: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces. Each one different, therefore, this time, we present you which are the most compatible with Sagittarius.

Some believe that the opposite poles complement each other, while those who choose to believe that it is better to have similarities, although at some point they may explode by being so similar, however, today we will tell you which are the most compatible zodiac signs with the Sagittarius sign, according to the stars

if you are a person born between November 23 and December 22, ruled by Sagittarius, If you came into this life a date earlier, you will be a Scorpio, but if you light up the world from a day after November 22, you are a Capricorn.

Sagittarius, the sign of the fire element, among their virtues, are passionate, cheerful, bright and positive, their character is adventurous and positive, they always have an open mind, to be willing to meet new people.

While in the negative points, it is that they usually make unnecessary purchases, not very diplomatic, too impulsive and by not mincing words, it can cause problems.

Sagittarius has a special compatibility with the signs of Libra and Aquarius. because they respect your desire to explore the world, however, we will tell you the level of compatibility with each sign:

Aries: Compatibility neutral

Taurus: Compatibility neutral

Gemini: Compatibility neutral

Cancer: Compatibility bad

Leo: Compatibility good

Virgo: Compatibility neutral

Pound: Compatibility good

Scorpion: Compatibility bad

Sagittarius: Compatibility good

Capricorn: Compatibility neutral

Aquarium: Compatibility good

Pisces: Compatibility neutral