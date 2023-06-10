Although there are 88 determined constellations in the sky, there are only 12 signs of the zodiac, which are supposed to be divided into portions of 30 degrees, according to astrology, having a impact on everyone’s personalitythere are those who used to read it daily.
The order of the 12 traditional signs They are: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces, therefore, depending on your date of birth, everyone looks for their western zodiac.
There are beliefs that indicate that depending on the sign is your way of being, which is why many, when they wake up, look for their sign and even that of their loved ones, to find out how they will do during the day, in matters of love, money and health.
There are even those who read about astrology in Mesopotamia, to know what its sign is according to the ecliptic that is divided into twelve equal parts of 30 degrees from the Aries point, thus investigating in depth the characteristics of each one of them.
But, before mentioning the features, We present you what sign you are depends on your date of birth:
- Aquarius: January 21 to February 19
- Pisces: February 20 to March 20
- Aries: March 21 to April 19
- Taurus: April 20 to May 20
- Gemini: May 21 to June 20
- Cancer: June 21 to July 22
- Leo: July 23 to August 22
- Virgo: August 23 to September 22
- Libra: September 23 to October 22
- Scorpio: October 23 to November 21
- Sagittarius: November 22 to December 21
- Capricorn: December 22 to January 20
There are people who claim to be superstitious, but out of curiosity they enter to read notes to recognize qualities or defects of signs, in the same way, some tend to go to places to have their letters read and do tarot questionsThis is who are guided more to the energies and trust whoever explained the cards they chose.
Characteristics of the signs:
If you are interested in knowing the signs, you only need to know your date of birth to know which one you belong to.
The zodiac signs we know last a season between 29 and 31 days, They start on the fourth week of each month and end on the third of the following.
Knowing the sign to which you belong, we mention some of its characteristics:
- Aries: Fire sign, symbolizes the beginning, creation, is adventurous, loves freedom with the same intensity as challenges.
- Taurus: It is powerful, resistant and usually have a firm temperament.
- Gemini: You are witty and have a gift for communication.
- Cancer: Cardinal sign and of the water element, they are emotionally sensitive and have faith.
- Leo: They seek to be autonomous, show self-confidence and are creative.
- Virgo: Earth element, they have a critical and patient spirit.
- Libra: Recognized for being a cardinal and air sign, it is among the most refined, therefore, when they arrive they stand out for their good taste, charm, symbolizes fairness and justice.
- Scorpio: Fixed and water sign, sensitive and has great willpower.
- Sagittarius: Last of the fire element, they are adventurous, optimistic and adventurous, because their desire to know the depths of the mystery is always present.
- Capricorn: Cardinal and earth sign, constant, prudent, calm and stable.
- Aquarius: Its symbol is the revolution and it is represented by wisdom, which is why it is original and brilliant.
- Pisces: It belongs to the Water element, and among its outstanding characteristics are seduction, delivery and protection.
