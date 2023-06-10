Although there are 88 determined constellations in the sky, there are only 12 signs of the zodiac, which are supposed to be divided into portions of 30 degrees, according to astrology, having a impact on everyone’s personalitythere are those who used to read it daily.

The order of the 12 traditional signs They are: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces, therefore, depending on your date of birth, everyone looks for their western zodiac.

There are beliefs that indicate that depending on the sign is your way of being, which is why many, when they wake up, look for their sign and even that of their loved ones, to find out how they will do during the day, in matters of love, money and health.

There are even those who read about astrology in Mesopotamia, to know what its sign is according to the ecliptic that is divided into twelve equal parts of 30 degrees from the Aries point, thus investigating in depth the characteristics of each one of them.

But, before mentioning the features, We present you what sign you are depends on your date of birth:

Aquarius: January 21 to February 19

Pisces: February 20 to March 20

Aries: March 21 to April 19

Taurus: April 20 to May 20

Gemini: May 21 to June 20

Cancer: June 21 to July 22

Leo: July 23 to August 22

Virgo: August 23 to September 22

Libra: September 23 to October 22

Scorpio: October 23 to November 21

Sagittarius: November 22 to December 21

Capricorn: December 22 to January 20

There are people who claim to be superstitious, but out of curiosity they enter to read notes to recognize qualities or defects of signs, in the same way, some tend to go to places to have their letters read and do tarot questionsThis is who are guided more to the energies and trust whoever explained the cards they chose.

Characteristics of the signs:

If you are interested in knowing the signs, you only need to know your date of birth to know which one you belong to.

The zodiac signs we know last a season between 29 and 31 days, They start on the fourth week of each month and end on the third of the following.

Knowing the sign to which you belong, we mention some of its characteristics: