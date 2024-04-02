The cards of the stars have been released, this Tuesday April 2 of 2024 you can't miss what they say about topics like love, money and work. This is what your zodiac sign says for this day.

Aries

You do not feel safe or convinced of the strategy that has been proposed to you to solve that work problem. Trust your judgment and propose the changes that you think are necessary, they will listen to you.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

Taurus

The absence or lack of commitment expressed by that person who promised to support you would make you think about breaking that alliance to wait for better collaborators. You won't go wrong.

Gemini

Do not rely solely on your criteria to see a project that is not well founded as positive. It is time to get advice before making a decision, this way you will avoid making mistakes.

Cancer

Even if you feel you have the right to complain to that person about the shortcomings they have had in their work, you should not encourage an argument. Things could get out of control if you lose diplomacy.

Leo

Although your nature tends to command, you should not impose yourself or show too much authority in activities that are managed as a team. You will avoid disagreements that could affect your work.

Virgo

That waiting time is over. Now everything begins to speed up and you don't want to generate complications due to lack of interest or attention in your work. Strengthen your commitment to your work.

Pound

The commitment that that person had made to you to resolve that work problem could be broken without prior notice. You will have to manage more things than you thought, but you will solve everything.

Scorpio

Today you will realize that your partner is bordering the limits and will talk to you about a separation if the conflicts do not calm down. Control your character, you can still avoid breakups or estrangements.

Sagittarius

You will notice the interest of that relative in clarifying the misunderstandings that had separated them. You will give in to dialogue and reconciliation. That atmosphere of peace that you needed so much will return.

Capricorn

You have ideas in mind to improve your economy. Apply them, the results will be very favorable. Sentimentally, you are distancing yourself from your partner without giving explanations, analyze your attitude.

Aquarium

You feel committed to collaborating with that person who has helped you through difficult times, but you also don't have the time they require. Get organized before giving your word.

Pisces

Passivity will not bring you closer to that project that you so long to achieve. Today you will talk with a friend with a more risky and entrepreneurial spirit. With their support you will get closer to your goals.

Read more about horoscopes:

Enjoy more Style and Life news in our WhatsApp group