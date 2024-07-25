According to the criteria of

Florencio showed a propensity towards the paranormal from an early age, which laid the foundation for his career and catapulted him as a renowned astrologer in the United StatesHis aptitude for the mystical has a family origin; it was his grandmother, Petronila Tiburcio, a revered mambo priestess, who introduced him to the spiritual world.

Aries

Your personal magnetism will attract praise and admiration. Trust your intuition to guide your creativity.An important decision is approaching, renewing your love life.

Taurus

Avoid overexerting yourself to avoid burnout. Take time to rest and lean on your loved ones. Postpone important decisions for now.

Gemini

It will foster friendship and teamwork, becoming a leader. Nurture your friendships and resolve differencesDialogue will be key to your success.

Cancer

Don’t let yourself be dominated; make your decisions respected and reaffirm your authority.At work, ask for what you deserve, whether it’s a promotion or a raise.

Leo

You will enjoy an excellent day with extra energy and enthusiasm. Focus on future plansWhat was stagnant will begin to move forward.

Virgo

Prepare to revive passions and heal wounds of the heart. In intimacy, you will explore new horizons of pleasure and connection.

Pound

Socialize; you will meet people who will support you. A good time to strengthen love ties or attract new company if you are single.

Today’s Horoscope: Predictions for each zodiac sign this Thursday. Photo:iStock Share

Scorpio

If you have any discomfort, you will recover quickly.Take advantage of this opportunity to advance at work or negotiate a raise; your image is very positive.

Sagittarius

Your confidence will increase by focusing on your happiness. Enjoy the love and opportunities that come your way. Accept your true self to improve your romantic situation.

Capricorn

It will strengthen family ties. Possible inheritance or favorable real estate deal. Take time for household chores; it will be appreciated.

Aquarium

The people around you will energize you, stimulating innovative ideas.. A dynamic phase in communication and studies is coming. Possible changes on the horizon.

Pisces

Good opportunities to increase your incomeYou might recover lost items or receive outstanding money. If you are an entrepreneur, you will discover a new market for your products.