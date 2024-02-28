The cards of the stars have been released, this Thursday February 29 of 2024 you can't miss what they say about topics like love, money and work. This is what your zodiac sign says for this day.

Aries

You will have to reach an economic agreement with someone who is not very flexible, be diplomatic and you will negotiate. Don't get wrapped up in negative thoughts, you can still do a lot for your relationship.

Taurus

Recalling scenes from the past does not allow you to accept this new stage of work, accept the changes and continue moving forward. An opportunity comes to start a love relationship.

Gemini

A colleague would be against the changes you propose; He maintains tolerance and dialogues. In love, your attitude will be more understanding and mature, which will stabilize your relationship.

Cancer

You will reach an economic or work agreement with a person who will contribute a lot to your growth. Control your emotions and look for the most harmonious way to express your discomfort.

Leo

Do not push yourself to make decisions when you are not sure of the path to follow, you would bet on the wrong thing. You accept this period of loneliness with great maturity.

Virgo

You will find that money that will allow you to pay off debts and get out of that pressure that was mortifying you. You will receive messages from someone trying to regain your trust.

Pound

Do not allow tensions around you due to work or economic issues, discrepancies would later bring divisions. Passions that you thought were dormant resurface.

Scorpio

The absence of a partner or support would multiply your functions, it will be a stressful but productive day. Distance from that person is not good for you, try to get closer.

Sagittarius

You will shine for your ability to close deals, it will be a positive day. That wake-up call has to make you reflect, the person you love could distance themselves.

Capricorn

An unexpected change would force you to make last-minute decisions, stay calm. You free yourself from negative people, that feeling of freedom that you needed returns.

Aquarium

Schedule your commitments, you could forget about important matters and it is not in your best interest to go back on your word. You are taking into account details that that person values.

Pisces

Someone who appears to be correct will make you a non-transparent proposal, avoid linking yourself. You receive support from the person you love, thanks to their guidance you will solve your problems.

