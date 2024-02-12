The cards of the stars have been released, this Monday February 12 of 2024 you can't miss what they say about topics like love, money and work. This is what your zodiac sign says for this day.

Aries

This stage of stagnation is left behind, you reach an agreement or partnership that will bring many benefits. You have to define your feelings, you could show a lot of insecurity and instability.

Taurus

You will feel strengthened and you will start a new project, now everything regains that calm that seemed lost. Personally, there is someone who is still defensive, you have to wait.

Gemini

You will not be able to do several things at the same time; Change your plans and be more organized to avoid complications. You will feel attracted again to someone you know is unstable, be careful.

Cancer

Do not show disinterest in your responsibilities, your environment needs all your commitment. Personally, for differences to end, it will be necessary to forgive and heal wounds.

Leo

Do not make mistakes due to lack of advice, seek the advice of people with more experience and you will solve everything. In love, do not distance yourself without talking or clarifying what has made you uncomfortable.

Virgo

If you are persistent and do not get stuck in negative ideas, you will be able to advance more than you imagine. You are sensitive, but you also tend to resent, it is time to forgive and forget.

Pound

A family matter would make you delay some work commitments, get organized and you will achieve everything. Emotionally, maintain that tolerant attitude that has brought so many benefits to your personal life.

Scorpio

A dynamic and optimistic person will encourage you to make the right decisions, you will not regret it. In terms of feelings, you have doubts about expressing what you feel, it is not convenient for you to remain silent.

Sagittarius

Take this project more slowly, you still need to pay attention to details and establish more bases. Walking away without giving explanations will not be the best, it is time to act with clarity and transparency.

Capricorn

Your talent for convincing will allow you to obtain the support you need to develop your projects. In love, do not force situations, it is time to wait for the attention you deserve.

Aquarium

Maintain tolerance, you could lose patience and it is not advisable to create a climate of tension around you. You decide to walk away and not make a decision when that person approaches you.

Pisces

Some losses have generated disappointments that you need to overcome to move on to new projects. You have to lower your guard if you want to reconcile with the person you love.

