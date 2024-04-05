Horoscopes for today, Friday, April 5, 2024: what your zodiac sign says

The cards of the stars have been released, this Friday April 5 of 2024 you can't miss what they say about topics like love, money and work. This is what your zodiac sign says for this day.

Aries

Don't lose heart, the problems that worry you will be solved if you maintain a good attitude. The lack of transparency makes you distance yourself until that person reflects.

Taurus

You leave behind unproductive projects. You will head towards something different and the proposals will arrive. That situation of little commitment is tiring you. Your indifference will be noticed.

Gemini

Despite the exhausting day, the work and economic results will be satisfactory. You are very rooted in your ideas. If you don't change your mind, that distance will continue.

Cancer

A certain disappointment would lead you to distance yourself from some colleagues, just prevent this from interfering with your work. You are very sensitive, which could lead to misinterpretations and lawsuits.

Leo

Evaluate the progress of your projects. You will realize the oversights generated and rectify them. Wait, this is not the time to clarify the problems, that person needs to reflect.

Virgo

There comes a crucial moment, the decisions you make from now on will change the course of your professional life. Your partner is committed to recovering the things that previously united them, do your part.

Pound

Your posture is very distrustful and distant. Let your guard down and you can improve your relationship with others. Be direct, your partner senses your discomfort and it is best to clarify any differences.

Scorpio

You achieve the brilliance and recognition you expected in your profession. A possibility of promotion arrives. You show a different character, your joy will infect everyone around you.

Sagittarius

You have to organize documents before continuing with this process that will allow you to grow professionally. Don't transfer the stress of your work day to your love or family life.

Capricorn

You join a work group that will shine with organization and efficiency, you will feel satisfied. Do not avoid those clarifications that will allow you to iron out differences with the person you love.

Aquarium

You are developing skills that make you trust more and more in your talents, today you will continue to stand out. You would be losing naturalness when trying to attract the attention of whoever interests you.

Pisces

You have to iron out rough edges, rivalries with your environment do not allow you to work as a team. Differences would also arise in your love life if you do not show yourself to be more conciliatory.

