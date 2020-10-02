Would you like to know how the stars look for you on Saturday and Sunday? Our weekend horoscope tells you what to expect on October 3rd and 4th and which decision can help you.

ICONIST Weekend horoscope For twins, one of the most beautiful love phases of the year begins on Saturday

Aries (March 21st to April 20th)

Saturday: Even if the time of year doesn’t deliver what it says on the tin, your mood and outlook on life shouldn’t suffer.

Sunday: Love and friendship shield you and make everyday life more exciting. You see the world with friendlier eyes.

Taurus (April 21 to May 20)

Saturday: Don’t let your dreams take you away. Your ideas can only be realized if you are convinced of them yourself.

Sunday: You may be fed up, in two senses. Cold teas, rest and peace help!

Twins (May 21 to June 21)

Saturday: Your soul will grow wings. One of the most beautiful love phases of the year begins. Make your sweetest dreams come true.

Sunday: Why do you take everything so hard? Sunshine is already announcing itself on the horizon. Your body needs an uplifting diet!

Cancer (June 22nd to July 22nd)

Saturday: The positives predominate. Nevertheless, the stars advise you to use the energy carefully: an optimal feel-good climate!

Sunday: There is a lack of general motivation and physical drive. Get up, overcome this phlegm!

Leo (July 23rd to August 23rd)

Saturday: Do not resist deep feelings. Otherwise the love life becomes very superficial and the harmony goes bathing.

Sunday: You don’t have to be stubborn as a donkey, but you can hold onto your opinion! Use your diplomacy for this.

Virgo (August 24th to September 23rd)

Saturday: They are so attractive that it will be difficult to get rid of delighted hearts. An advantage when collecting sympathy!

Sunday: They put your body under extreme pressure. It’s good that you regenerate so quickly. Nevertheless: take some rest.

Libra (September 24th to October 23rd)

Saturday: You are in a good mood today and that carries over to those around you. From noon on, the task is to keep a good mood.

Sunday: Only if you give your organism everything it needs will it be resilient. Your nerves need a lot of care.

Scorpio (October 24th to November 22nd)

Saturday: Today, with a lot of willpower, feel free to start big plans. Your effort will be rewarded.

Sunday: You speak the language of love fluently and without errors. Your partner will be very happy when you take the initiative.

Sagittarius (November 23rd to December 21st)

Saturday: Now you can enjoy the eroticism and the crackling. The chances of finding the right partner are good.

Sunday: All illusion is unnecessary. Cupid is on your side. It pays to be cautious when making contact.

Capricorn (December 22nd to January 20th)

Saturday: You are in enviable physical condition. Your favorite sport will help you keep going.

Sunday: Mars is now giving you a good boost of energy. Now you can do a lot quickly and with little effort.

Aquarius (January 21 to February 19)

Saturday: If you cling to the unattainable, the path to love happiness remains blocked. Let your instincts guide you.

Sunday: When it comes to matters of the heart, hold on to someone who lets actions speak instead of words. Dismiss the delaying tacticians!

Pisces (February 20th to March 20th)

Saturday: Stop licking old wounds. You have long healed. It’s time to face life. Look ahead!

Sunday: Don’t wave the joker in front of your opponent’s face right away. Give him time to grasp the defeat.

