Would you like to know what the stars are like for you on Saturday and Sunday? Our weekend horoscope tells you what to expect on January 2nd and 3rd and which decision can help you.

Source: beastfromeast / Getty Images

Aries (March 21st to April 20th)

Saturday: All circumstances indicate that a great change is imminent. Help your luck a little today.

Sunday: If you don’t dodge contacts right away, you can make acquaintances for which you leave all dreams behind.

And cultivate existing relationships

Taurus (April 21 to May 20)

Saturday: Today everything is easy for you. Start the day in a positive and relaxed manner and tackle what has got stuck.

Sunday: Face the problems. The mountain that you’ve been pushing for so long won’t get any smaller by itself.

Twins (May 21 to June 21)

Saturday: With your current driving force, it is less of a problem to get out of the small mood swiftly.

Sunday: Will your partner have any idea how frustrated you sometimes feel? Deliver plain text! He will greatly appreciate it.

Cancer (June 22nd to July 22nd)

Saturday: You long for the amorous nights. Help by dreaming what you want with a lot of passion.

Music can help Advice from the couples therapist

Sunday: You are in the juice. Even unusual efforts leave no trace. Also dedicate yourself to sports.

Leo (July 23rd to August 23rd)

Saturday: Lots of little things get on your nerves. The only thing that helps here is relax and switch off. Back off!

Sunday: Your body will thank you if you make your everyday life a little more active and plan more exercise. You feel it!

Virgo (August 24th to September 23rd)

Saturday: A love affair is about to drift apart. Since you care a lot, you should do something about it.

Sunday: If you are easily irritable and prone to emotional lows, only an imaginative program of contrasts can help.

Libra (September 24th to October 23rd)

Saturday: Out of enthusiasm after a special incident, you tend to be rash. Avoid misinterpretations.

Sunday: Many positive influences are pouring in on you now. This also changes your chances in every situation in the long term.

Scorpio (October 24th to November 22nd)

Saturday: Your nose for everything positive will not let you down today. Rely on it and you will not miss anything!

Sunday: Your frosty behavior could deprive you of the most interesting contacts. Say what affects you without obligation.

Sagittarius (November 23rd to December 21st)

Saturday: Instead of trying to achieve top performance in sports, you should currently build up your immune system.

Sunday: Relationships in friendship and partnership are loving and rich. They are an elixir that gives joy.

Capricorn (December 22nd to January 20th)

Saturday: You are right to raise your personal demands a little higher. If anyone can do that, it’s you.

Sunday: The stars have a positive effect on your energy depot. But you are also able to replenish your own reserves.

Aquarius (January 21 to February 19)

Saturday: Testing is above studying. You make use of this wisdom again and achieve great success with it.

Sunday: Enjoy what you have and allow yourself a breather from your exhausting life.

Pisces (February 20th to March 20th)

Saturday: Don’t do daring pull-ups now. Especially not in the late evening. Strengthen your immune system in time.

Sunday: A lot of relaxation would do you good. You recover best when you don’t have too many guidelines to restrict your attitude towards life.

That also brings relaxation

