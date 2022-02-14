Horoscope of the week: the astrological predictions of the week of all zodiac signs

The weekly horoscope forecasts: let’s listen to the advice of the zodiac signs to face the week from February 14 to February 20 with the favor of the stars

ARIES HOROSCOPE OF THE WEEK FROM 14 FEBRUARY TO 20 FEBRUARY 2022

Aries horoscope of the week : Earth influences earlier in the week will awaken your desire for physical pleasure. Whether you choose to dine at your favorite restaurant, get a massage, or enjoy an intimate encounter with your sweetheart, paying attention to the link between your body and your emotions will keep you on track. Then comes a midweek Mercury / Pluto conjunction, which can spark an insightful or controversial conversation, most likely with (or about) someone in authority. Finally, from Monday afternoon to Sunday, the influences of the Water will awaken your sensitivity. An intimate date at home may just be the ticket to stimulating gratification!

TAURUS HOROSCOPE OF THE WEEK FROM 14 FEBRUARY TO 20 FEBRUARY 2022

Taurus horoscope of the week : Earth influences at the beginning of the week, including the second quarter moon in your sign Monday, will energize you emotionally. A combination of your charm and determination will make you unstoppable in achieving the desired result. So, Taurus, what (or who) are you pursuing? Also, a midweek Mercury / Pluto conjunction will make you think about your faith or future. A teacher can offer valuable information. Your intuition can also provide guidance, so pay attention to your inner voice. Finally, from Monday afternoon to Sunday, the influences of the water will stimulate your self-expression. Romance can come through an introduction, a lesson, or an online source.

GEMINI HOROSCOPE OF THE WEEK FROM 14 FEBRUARY TO 20 FEBRUARY 2022