The weekly horoscope forecasts: let’s listen to the advice of the zodiac signs to face the week from 8 August to 14 August with the favor of the stars

ARIES HOROSCOPE OF THE WEEK FROM 8 AUGUST TO 14 AUGUST 2022

Aries week horoscope : Your stubbornness could upset a relationship earlier in the week, when Venus opposes the mighty Pluto. There may be emotions you need to examine. On a lighter note, between Thursday and September 4, the transit of Venus through Leo into your fun-loving fifth house can increase romance with your sweetheart or bring you a new admirer. If you share your joy and generosity, you will be irresistible, even if a bump on the road could slow things down this weekend. Finally, Thursday’s full moon in Aquarius will energize a group gathering for socialization or personal growth, with an element of surprise launched by Uranus.

TAURUS HOROSCOPE OF THE WEEK FROM AUGUST 8 TO AUGUST 14 2022

Taurus horoscope of the week : Romance could get off to a rough start this week as Pluto stands opposed to your Venus ruler. Things could get better if you go with the flow rather than trying to control the situation. The main event this week is the transit of Venus into Leo on Thursday (until September 4th). Your motto will be “home is where the heart is” as you connect with your chosen family and friends. Beautifying your living environment and hosting a gathering will bring you great joy, except, perhaps, this weekend when a sun-Saturn opposition could spoil the fun. Finally, Thursday’s full moon in Aquarius can push you towards a goal, although Uranus in your sign may throw a curveball at you.

GEMINI HOROSCOPE OF THE WEEK FROM 8 AUGUST TO 14 AUGUST 2022

Gemini week horoscope : Your charm or intelligence can make you irresistible as Venus transits through Leo in your mental realm. Between Thursday and September 4th, the planet of love and beauty will inspire you to speak from the heart. You may find love through an introduction, an online source, or a course. A trip can also connect you with people who are in tune with you. If you’re as a couple, a romantic getaway will spice up your relationship, although this weekend’s strong sun-Saturn aspect won’t be the best influence if you want to have fun. Additionally, Uranus collides with the Full Moon in Aquarius on Thursday, which could trigger a shift in perspective on a belief.

