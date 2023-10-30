Horoscope of the week: the astrological predictions of the week of all the zodiac signs

The weekly horoscope predictions: let’s listen to the advice of the zodiac signs to face the week from 30 October to 5 November with the favor of the stars

ARIES HOROSCOPE OF THE WEEK FROM 30 OCTOBER TO 5 NOVEMBER 2023

Aries weekly horoscope : Your helpfulness will lift the spirits of someone close to you at the start of the week as Venus in your realm of service aligns with Uranus. Simply offering a kind word to a stranger will put you in the flow of your higher self. Next, Venus opposes nebulous Neptune on Friday and Saturday, which could skew your judgment on love. It may be time to evaluate the balance of give and take in your relationships. If you give most of your donations, you may feel like someone has taken advantage of you. Finally, Mercury opposes Uranus all weekend, which can bring a sudden wake-up call about an issue you’ve put on the back burner.

TAURUS HOROSCOPE OF THE WEEK FROM 30 OCTOBER TO 5 NOVEMBER 2023

Taurus weekly horoscope : Letting your charm and creativity emerge will make you irresistible at the start of the week as your Venus ruler aligns with magnetic Uranus. This bodes well for a wacky Halloween date, sure to turn up the heat between the sheets. Meeting up with some lively friends would also be a great option. Next, Venus opposes nebulous Neptune on Friday and Saturday, which could warp your common sense when it comes to romance. Trust your instincts but also seek clarity. Finally, Mercury in your kingdom as a couple opposes Uranus all weekend, which could trigger a rash decision or conversation involving a close relationship.

GEMINI HOROSCOPE OF THE WEEK FROM 30 OCTOBER TO 5 NOVEMBER 2023

Gemini weekly horoscope : Venus in your home kingdom is aligned with Uranus at the start of the week. This is a good time to throw an imaginative Halloween party. You could use your creativity to spruce up your decor or enjoy a home gathering for two. Next, Venus opposes nebulous Neptune on Friday and Saturday, which could trigger a misunderstanding involving your family. Check whether your perception of the situation is correct. You will also need to seek clarity when making any decisions involving your property. Finally, jumping to an incorrect conclusion can be the downside of your ruler Mercury opposing sporadic Uranus over the weekend. Even listening consciously will be challenging.

CANCER HOROSCOPE WEEK FROM 30 OCTOBER TO 5 NOVEMBER 2023

Cancer horoscope of the week : Your charm and humor will attract admirers early in the week as artistic Venus in your mental realm aligns with Uranus. If you’re alone, look for love through a class, a trip or a dating app. However, someone else’s truthfulness may come into question on Friday and Saturday as Venus opposes deceitful Neptune. Don’t believe everything you hear, Cancer. Make sure you also accurately express where you are from. Finally, a Mercury-Uranus opposition involving your fun-loving fifth house on the weekend can trigger a rushed, enlightening, or shocking conversation about romance or children. An explosion of enlightenment could come to you too!

