The weekly horoscope forecasts: let’s listen to the advice of the zodiac signs to face the week from January 24 to January 30 with the favor of the stars

ARIES HOROSCOPE OF THE WEEK FROM 24 JANUARY TO THE JANUARY 30th 2022

Aries horoscope of the week : After six weeks of retrograde, Venus directly turning on Saturday will gradually allow your personal and / or professional relationships to move forward. This is good news if you are looking for an admirer worthy of the commitment or to broaden your professional contacts. Additionally, Mars transiting Capricorn on Monday (until March 5), followed by Mercury transiting Capricorn on Wednesday (until February 13) will join Venus and Pluto in Capricorn. This focused energy in your realm of long-term goals will strengthen your focus on commitment, responsibility, and / or career advancement. Also, your work may play a role in romance.

TAURUS HOROSCOPE OF THE WEEK FROM 24 JANUARY TO THE JANUARY 30th 2022

Taurus horoscope of the week : After six weeks of being retrograde, your Venus ruler turning directly into Capricorn on Saturday will gradually move your love life forward. You will think about what you want in your current relationship or a new admirer, which will involve contacting your relationship ideals. Expanding your vision of what love can be can be part of the picture. Also, the emphasis on your future will intensify after Mars transits into Capricorn on Monday (through March 5), followed by transiting Mercury into Capricorn the next day (through February 13). What’s on your wish list, Taurus? Following your higher guidance through your spiritual practices will help your dreams come true when the time is right.

GEMINI HOROSCOPE OF THE WEEK D.TO 24 JANUARY TO THE JANUARY 30th 2022

Gemini week horoscope : After six weeks of being retrograde in your transformational realm, Venus directly turning on Saturday will gradually help your love life move forward. Whatever you healed / released into your heart when Venus was retrograde will deepen the connections with the people you love. Additionally, transiting Mars in Capricorn on Monday (until March 5), followed by Mercury the next day (until February 13), will join with Venus and Pluto in Capricorn to intensify the focus on healing. These influences can also deepen your interest in psychology, shared resources or psychic phenomena. The latter may request a message from a loved one in the afterlife.

CANCER HOROSCOPE OF THE WEEK FROM 24 JANUARY TO THE JANUARY 30th 2022