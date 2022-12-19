Weekly Horoscope: Weekly astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Weekly horoscope forecasts: let’s listen to the advice of the zodiac signs to face the week from December 19 to December 25 with the favor of the stars

ARIES HOROSCOPE OF THE WEEK FROM 19 DECEMBER TO 25 DECEMBER 2022

Aries weekly horoscope : Starting on Tuesday, auspicious Jupiter transits through your sign for the next five months, offering you some exciting opportunities that could help you make your dreams come true. Envisioning your future, trusting your inner guidance, and having the courage to chase after a dream can help you make the most of this influence. Then, on Wednesday, the winter solstice heralds the sun’s ingress into Capricorn into the realm of your career. Look within to better understand your goals for the year ahead (and beyond). Also, the New Moon in Capricorn on Friday will bring new energy to your work. Christmas Day on Sunday emphasizes fellowship and participation in community events.

TAURUS WEEKLY HOROSCOPE FROM DECEMBER 19 TO DECEMBER 25, 2022

Taurus weekly horoscope : Starting on Tuesday, expansive Jupiter will move through Aries for the next five months, awakening your inner world while strengthening your intuition and imagination. At this time, you should be tapping into your inner guidance and artistic talents, including previously hidden abilities. Jupiter will also reveal how situations from your past fit into the bigger picture. Then, on Wednesday, the winter solstice will launch an inner cycle. This will help you get in touch with your spiritual life. The New Moon in Capricorn on Friday will offer you a new perspective on your spiritual beliefs or culture. You may even have the wanderlust. Finally, on Christmas Day, you could let yourself take the lead in a meeting.

GEMINI HOROSCOPE OF THE WEEK FROM 19 DECEMBER TO 25 DECEMBER 2022

Gemini weekly horoscope : Starting on Tuesday, the auspicious transit of Jupiter through Aries will inspire opportunities in your social life for the next five months. You will make new friends and find it satisfying to connect with longtime friends. Sharing your ideas during group activities will earn you kudos for your brainpower, enhancing your personal growth, especially if the focus is on a social or political cause you care deeply about. Wednesday, the winter solstice encourages you to take time to rest and revitalize your body, mind and emotions. The New Moon in Capricorn on Friday will offer a chance to heal. On Sunday, you can contemplate higher meanings.

