The weekly horoscope forecasts: let’s listen to the advice of the zodiac signs to face the week from 13 December to 19 December with the favor of the stars

ARIES HOROSCOPE OF THE WEEK FROM 13 DECEMBER TO THE DECEMBER 19 2021

Aries horoscope of the week : From Monday to January 23, 2022, your Mars ruler transiting through Sagittarius will motivate you to explore your world. This exploration can engage your inner world through activities that enhance your personal growth or an external activity such as traveling to a distant place. In romance, you will be attracted to people who have a sense of adventure and may meet an admirer of a foreign culture. Even on Monday, the transit of Mercury in the constant Capricorn (until January 1, 2022) will make you think about your goals. And this weekend, the Full Moon in Gemini in your mental realm will energize your ideas and self-expression, but you may find it hard to focus.

TAURUS HOROSCOPE OF THE WEEK FROM 13 DECEMBER TO THE DECEMBER 19 2021

Taurus horoscope of the week : From Monday to January 1, 2022, Mercury transiting through Capricorn will turn your attention to higher education or exploring new places. You will naturally be drawn to people who are in tune with your personal growth, but who also offer different ideas that you may want to explore. Even on Monday, transiting Mars in Sagittarius (until January 23) can stimulate intimate encounters. But it can also raise any problems you have in expressing anger or passion, making this an excellent time to heal / release the source of the problem. And this weekend, the Full Moon in Gemini will energize your gaining power. Just watch out for sprees heading your way.

GEMINI HOROSCOPE OF THE WEEK D.TO 13 DECEMBER TO THE DECEMBER 19 2021

Gemini week horoscope : Whether it’s passion, anger, or restlessness that motivates you, your closest relationship is sure to feel the heat in the coming weeks. From Monday to January 23, 2022, transiting Mars through Sagittarius into your partnership realm will energize or irritate your connection with your mate, best friend, or business partner. If you are alone, a bold or very physical admirer may be heading in your direction. Also on Monday, transiting Mercury in Capricorn (until January 1st) will inspire ideas and conversations about healing, finance or psychic phenomena. This weekend, get ready for some energy as the Full Moon in your sign amplifies your feelings, along with the need to express them.

CANCER HOROSCOPE OF THE WEEK FROM 13 DECEMBER TO THE DECEMBER 19 2021