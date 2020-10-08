Planetary PositionRahu is in Taurus. The Moon is in Gemini. Venus is in Leo. Sun is in Virgo. Mercury is in Libra. Ketu in Scorpio, Guru in Sagittarius, Saturn in Capricorn and Mars are retrograde in Pisces. The position of the planets is better today than the last two days. Gradually we are moving towards good days.

Horoscope-

Aries-Will remain strong. The might done by you will bring success. Will progress in employment. Focus on health You will get full support in love. Keep giving water to Suryadev.

TaurusControl speech and capital investment. The rest of the situation is good. Health, love, business are going well. Donate a red item

Gemini-Goodness will increase. What is needed will be available. Health, love, business are going well with you. There is no risk. The arrival of the new moon is visible. Donate the yellow object

Cancer-The mind is a little worried, health will be a little weak. Health, love, business also do not appear to be very good. Slowly you are moving towards good days. It will be very good very soon.

Lion-Your financial matters will be solved. Good health, you will see something new in love. The business situation is also getting better. Keep the yellow object nearby.

Kanya-There will be support from the ruling party. High officials will be happy. There will be cooperation from the ruling party. You will get victory in court. Health is good. Love has already improved. From a business perspective, you are walking right. Worship Lord Shani.

Libra-Have recovered from the risk. Luck will support you Will remain religious. Health is good. The state of love has started improving. Even from a business perspective, you are doing well. Donate the yellow object

ScorpioInjuries can occur. Can get into some trouble. Cross over Health is poor Love is good You are doing well from a business point of view. Donate green items.

SagittariusSpouse will get support Health is looking good. Love is on the mend. You are also doing well from a business point of view. Donate a green item

Capricorn-Diseases, debts and enemies will prevail. Health is good. Trade is also going well. Don’t get entangled in love right now, but don’t see any problem. Worship Maa Kali.

Aquarius– Don’t take any decision in feelings. Time is good for the students. Health is going well. There are signs of Tu-Tu, I-I in love. From a business perspective, you are walking right. Keep a green object nearby. Worship Lord Ganesha.

PiscesLand, building, vehicle purchase is possible. Health is good. There seems to be a constant, stagnant thing in love. From a business perspective, you are walking right. Keep the yellow object nearby.

Presentation

Ajay Kumar Singh

Gorakhpur