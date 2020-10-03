Planetary positions – Moon and Mars are in Aries zodiac. Rahu is in Taurus. Venus is in Leo. Sun is in Virgo. Mercury is in Libra. Ketu is in Scorpio zodiac. Guru sits in Sagittarius and Saturn is in Capricorn. The position of the planets is good. The public is heading towards good days. Things will go much better than before. This will be auspicious sign for the earth.

Horoscope-

Aries – It is an auspicious time. You are going ahead from a physical, mental and economic point of view. Something auspicious and new is seen happening in life. You will move forward Just the defense is a bit weak. Everything else is fine. Keep the red item nearby.

Taurus An alarming situation is being created. May be troubled by excess of expenses. Health, business and love are going well. Donate a red item

Gemini – The economic situation will be strong. Will progress in employment. Stopped money will be returned. Health and love are going well. Donate a red item

Cancer – Are doing well from a business point of view. Health is good. Love and business will move at a moderate pace. Keep reciting Hanuman Chalisa.

Lion – Luckily some work will be done. Religious travel can happen. Health and love are already going well. Even from a business perspective, you are doing well. Keep reciting Bajrang Baan.

Kanya – Injuries can occur. Can get into some trouble. Slightly cross over. Use caution when driving. Health, love and business are going well. It would be good to donate lentils to a poor person.

Libra – There will be progress in livelihood. Partner will be found A lover-girlfriend may meet. Health, love, business are all going well. Worship Lord Shani.

Scorpio – Enemies will prevail. Health is going well. Stopped work will go on. Looks to be successful in terms of love and business. Keep the yellow object nearby.

Sagittarius Don’t make any decisions by drowning in emotions Time is good for the students. Make up your mind in reading and writing. Health is good, love is medium, business is going well. You will proceed Keep the yellow object nearby.

Capricorn – Purchase of land, building, vehicle will be done. There will be something happy in the house. Mother’s health will improve. Health, love, business have all started going well. Donate lentils.

Aquarius – Will progress in employment. There will be new business opportunities. Health is good. Love is in a state of improvement. From the business point of view, something new is also going to happen. Keep on worshiping Lord Ganesha.

Pisces Voice may be uncontrolled. Can use strong language. Can get entangled with family members. Health, business, love are going well. Keep on worshiping Bajrang Bali

Presentation

Ajay Kumar Singh

Gorakhpur