Position of planetsRahu is in Taurus. Venus is in Leo. Sun and Mercury are in Libra. Ketu in Scorpio zodiac sign. Guru and Moon are in Sagittarius. Saturn is in Capricorn. Mars and Mercury are moving retrograde in Pisces. Surya is of lowliness. A very beautiful yoga is being created. Gajakeshari yoga of Guru and Moon is very good yoga for the masses. It is a symbol of auspiciousness. This gives particularly good results for some people.

Horoscope-

Aries-Luckily you can get some good news. Luck will support you Livelihood will progress in employment. Focus on health Do not get entangled in love. Give water to Suryadev. Keep the yellow object nearby.

Taurus-Choice can be taken. Can get into some trouble. Need to cross a little bit. Health will be moderate. Will progress in employment. The state of love will be moderate. Donate the yellow object

Gemini-Marriage can be fixed. A lover-girlfriend may meet. Problems with your spouse can be overcome. Health is moderate. Love is good From a business point of view, you will also be right. Worship Lord Vishnu.

Cancer-Enemies will also become friends. There will be esoteric knowledge. The elders will be blessed. Health medium, love medium, business will continue at a moderate pace. Keep the yellow object nearby. Add saffron tilak.

Lion-Best time for students, writers, singers. Looks very good. Good news is being received from the child side. Some good decisions can be made by you. Focus on health The state of love is good. The newcomer may arrive. Keep the yellow object nearby.

Kanya-Good news can be received in case of purchase of land, buildings, vehicles. Domestic pleasures, material pleasures will increase in wealth. Improvement in mother’s health will be closer to the mother. Health is moderate. Love is good Donate the yellow object

Libra-Will remain extremely powerful. The might you have done will lead to success. Health is good, love is good. You will keep going right from the business point of view as well. Donate gram lentils to a poor person or feed them to a cattle.

ScorpioTime is good for people associated with singing. This is a good time for jewelery traders and speech makers. Focus on health Love is good Keep on worshiping Lord Vishnu.

SagittariusThere will be longevity. You will get freedom from disease. Good luck will come in life. Energy levels will increase. What is needed will be available. Health is good, love is medium, business is excellent. Your time is very good.

Capricorn-Although there will be expenditure in auspicious works, but you will be troubled by the excess of expenditure. There may be some good news in the partnership. Health, love, business is good. Donate the yellow object Distribute yellow clothes or yellow objects to the poor.

Aquarius-Money will come through good luck. The economic situation will be strong. Health, love, business is good. Donate chana dal to someone. Keep a green object nearby.

PiscesThere are signs of victory in Court Court. Ancestral property may increase. New business may arrive. Health is good, love is good, business is good. This is the best time. Worship Lord Vishnu.

Presentation

Ajay Kumar Singh

Gorakhpur