Planetary PositionRahu is in Taurus. Venus is in Leo. Sun, Mercury and Moon are in Libra. From today the sun has become low. Ketu is in Scorpio zodiac. Ketu is in Scorpio zodiac. Guru is in Sagittarius. Saturn is in Capricorn. Mars is moving in transit in Pisces. It is worth noting that Mars and Mercury are retrograde. Surya is of inferiority who will live for about a month. Venus transits in Leo. Very soon, they will also be lowly, the combination that will be formed in the Virgo zodiac is that of Venus in the low and under the sun, that is, once again the planetary positions have deteriorated. Today, Mars, Mercury retrograde and Sun are below. Not very long but bad times have started. There is a need to take great precaution in every sector. Whether it is the state side, government business, government position. The sun is the most essential in every immunity system that gives you. The early rays of the sun bring a lot of nutrients, vitamins, and the nutrients they own have become inferior, so there is a great need to take precautions, especially in terms of health.

Horoscope-

Aries-The situation is not good both physically and mentally. Panchamesh is Neeche and Lagnesh Vakri. Your condition of luck is good, so luck will continue to work. Spouse needs attention. Need to focus on your health. Fights can occur between boyfriend and girlfriend. see to it. Give water to Suryadev. Keep the red item nearby.

TaurusThe situation has been slightly positive. You will dominate the government machinery. Opponents will be defeated. Will get to learn something. Health is fine Love is not good Your business is going well. Donate the yellow object

Gemini-Focus on health The state of love is good. You are doing well from a business point of view. Don’t get carried away by decisions. Do not fight in love Worship Maa Kali.

Cancer-The situation is not going well at all. Health is affected. Chest disorders may occur. Won’t work wisely. Will be aggressive Love, business situation is messed up. Worship Lord Shiva continuously. Recite Hanuman Chalisa. God will support you

Lion-Will remain powerful The might will carry you forward. Physical condition is weakened. The mental state is fine. The state of love is fine. Just focus on your health. Keep giving water to Suryadev and keep an object made of copper nearby.

Kanya-Body condition will not be said. A little defense has weakened but the mind will support. The state of love will also be fine. You are also doing well from a business point of view. There is a need to focus on health. Give water to Suryadev. Keep a green object nearby.

Libra-Cross over Intelligence will not support, so we will walk with a little patience. Let’s listen to your loved ones. Do not take any major decision by yourself. Health is good Love is good. Business is also fine. Give water to Suryadev. Worship Maa Kali.

ScorpioAnxious creation is being created. You may get some notice from the ruling party or some bad situation of some kind. Health is also fine. Love and business will be fine for you. Keep the yellow object nearby.

SagittariusThe economic situation will be strong. But some misleading news can be found. You are also doing well. Love is not good at all Move in a little harmony. Recite Bajrang Baan.

Capricorn-There will be support from the ruling party. Obviously there will be no way of any kind. There will be confusion. There will also be some confusion in the health of the father. Give water to Suryadev. Donate the copperplate.

Aquarius-Luckily something good can happen. Your position is a little better. Health is good. Love is medium Business is from middle to best. Worship Lord Ganesha. Donate the copperplate.

PiscesCross over Do not mess with the power of governance at all. Health is fine Love is medium Business will be called fair. Give water to Suryadev. Donate white goods.

Presentation

Ajay Kumar Singh

Gorakhpur