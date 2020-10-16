Jyotishacharya Pandit Narendra Upadhyay, Gorakhpur

Planetary PositionRahu is in Taurus. Venus is in Leo. Sun and Moon transit in Virgo. Mercury in Libra, Ketu in Scorpio, Guru in Sagittarius, Saturn in Capricorn and Mars in Pisces. Both Mars and Mercury are retrograde. Because of this, the defense of Aries, Scorpio, Kanya and Gemini will be slightly weaker. Every other planet has its effect because Mars is the master of blood, force, army, weapons. Mercury is the master of all these things, knowledge, skin, nervous system, greenery. All these things are affected.

Horoscope-

Aries-defending is not strong. Mars is retrograde. But due to the Moon’s going into the best house, there will be pressure on disease, debt and enemies. Some happy news or relief will come from the maternal side. Health, love is fine. Some good news can be found from the government machinery. The business side is also doing well. Keep giving water to Suryadev. Donate green items

TaurusDon’t make any decisions by drowning in emotions. Focus on the health of children. Students do not start anything new right now. Health is fine, love is medium, business is going well. Keep a green object nearby.

Gemini– Deal with household things calmly. Focus on mother’s health. Purchase of land, buildings, vehicles, postpone now. Health is good, love is good, business will go on well. Stay in the shelter of mother Kali. Keep worshiping them.

Cancer-You will get some energy from the business point of view. There will be positive energy transmission mentally but physically you are not well right now. Love and business are also not doing well for you. Be very patient. Recite Hanuman Chalisa. See Lord Shiva.

Lion-Do not invest in gambling, betting, lotteries. Do not take any kind of financial risk. Health is fine Love is good Are also doing well from the business point of view. Just avoid financial risk. Feed any green object or feed to a cattle.

Kanya-You will feel some pressure. Physical and mental condition will remain under pressure. The state of love is fine. Your business situation will also continue to be good. Keep giving water to Suryadev. Keep a green object nearby.

Libra-Will be worried about excess expenditure. Head or eyes pain will cause some trouble. Unknown fear will haunt you. Love and decision making ability are right. You are also doing well from a business perspective. Worship Lord Shani.

ScorpioThe economic side will be strong. Good news will be received. Take care about any journey. May there be a fruitless journey. Health is good, love is good. Business will also be called fair. Keep the yellow object nearby.

SagittariusIt will not be right to get involved with the ruling party. Judgment will not be found in court-court. Health is fine The state of love is moderate. There will be ups and downs in terms of trade. Donate a green item

Capricorn-Luckily you can get something. Take care of your honor. Health is fine The state of love is going well. Business is also fine. Worship Maa Kali. Offer anything reverently in the temple.

Aquarius-Risky time. Need to cross a little bit. Health is fine Avoid a fresh start in love and business. There is just a two-day risk. Then you will be fine. Worship Lord Ganesha. Keep a green object nearby.

Pisces– Run what is going on in the field of employment-employment. Do not make a fresh start. Notice the spouse. Lover-girlfriend Tu-Tu, I-Don’t. Otherwise, someone will be doing negative work. Health is good, love is medium, from a business point of view you are doing well. Keep giving water to Suryadev.

