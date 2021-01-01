Position of planets – Very good position of Mars is visible. It is beneficial for blood, strength, muscles etc. in the whole population. Rahu is in Taurus. The moons are in Cancer zodiac. The reception of the moon on the first day of the year is amazing. Your mind will be fine. Venus and Ketu are in Scorpio zodiac. This is a bit messy. Those who have trouble with urin and sugar, women who have a problem with uterus, have a little trouble. Sun and Mercury are in Sagittarius. It’s a good thing. The combination of Shani and Guru is not correct, but the combination of Mars, Moon and other planets will reduce the bad and increase the good.

New Year Rashifal 2021: How will your new year be, what zodiac signs will be with luck, read the horoscope of the year

Horoscope-

Mesh-land, buildings, vehicles will be purchased. Material happiness and wealth will increase. Health, love is good. From a business perspective, you are moving forward. Just avoid bickering. Give water to Lord Shiva.

Taurus-might brings color. Professional benefits, focus on health. The situation of love is also good. Keep a green object nearby.

Gemini-earning will continue. Health is also good. Love is medium Growth is possible in family members. Control speech Donate white goods

Cancer is amazing. Health, love, business are all good. Looks very good. Just control the aggression. Very good life will go on Keep on worshiping Bajrang Bali

Leo-Mana will be a little upset but without cause. Actually there is no such reason. Pay a little attention to love. Pay a little attention to the child side. The rest of your health is going well. Keep the yellow object nearby. Burn Suryadev.

Kanya-economic matters will be resolved. Good news will be received. Health is also good. Love will move towards change. There will be some degree of certainty in April. Right from a business perspective. Worship Lord Shani.

Focus on Libra Health. No infected thing connects you. Notice the problem of urin. If you are a kidney patient, then pay attention to it. Changes in love will continue. Will change gradually. Will be fine again Right from a business perspective. Donate the yellow object Worship Shani Dev

Scorpio-fortune will support. Health is also fine. The state of love will be moderate. A little attention is needed. Let no negativity dominate you. Do not create any problem by attracting negative energy. Keep the yellow object nearby. Worship Maa Kali.

Sagittarius can be hurt. Can get into some trouble. Focus on health Lagnesh is low. Moon is in the eighth house. It will be called a bad time, but the decision-making ability and tact is so good that you will overcome. Keep reciting Bajrang Baan.

You will get support of Capricorn and life partner. Are progressing in employment. Health will remain soft and warm. Health conditions will also be moderately hot. But you are doing well from a business point of view. Worship Maa Kali.

Opponents of Aquarius will prevail. Will work wisely. Will progress in life Focus on health Love and business are going well with you. Keep a green object nearby. Worship Lord Ganesha.

There will be love in life. Will do very well because of decision making ability. The mind will remain clustered. Control emotions. Take care of health Businesses are going well. Worship Lord Shiva.

Presentation

Ajay Kumar Singh

Gorakhpur