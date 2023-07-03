Mhoni Seer She is one of the most recognized astrologers and tarot readers in Mexico, especially for sharing her work on television in programs such as Televisa’s morning show, ‘Today‘.

As is customary, every time a month begins, Mhoni Vidente shares the monthly horoscope for all zodiac signs.

Through his channel on the platform Youtubethe successful pythoness revealed what awaits each zodiac sign throughout the month of July, along with magical numbers, the Archangel that accompanies them and colors of the month.

ARIES

This month of July is for this zodiac sign to go out on more than one travel occasion, you should not stop and move on, although you should be very careful with your character and bad thoughts.

Because the seventh month brings out the best in all Aries, you should take the opportunity to exercise or do things that help you look and feel better.

Leo and Gemini will be very close to you, and the color that will dominate you is blue and also white.

Letter of the month: The carriage tells us that your magical days are going to be: July 7, 13, 20 and 21 to reinvent yourself.

You will have conversations with very powerful people in the workplace. You have to arrange visa, passport or migration documents.

This month you will be compatible with Aquarius, Cancer or Libra, having strokes of luck in economic and labor matters, but you must be careful with treacherous friendships.

Letter of the month: the world, this indicates that you prepare for travel. Your magical days will be: July 5, 7, 11, 22 and 27, so that you have more economic stability and you can reinvent yourself in health matters.

GEMINI

Archangel Michael will be the one who accompanies you to bring you good luck in the economic field, even any change you have at work or business will work wonderfully for you seven times.

You will have love compatibility with other signs with Pisces, Libra and Sagittarius, and it is very important that you understand that it is worth asking for forgiveness so that the other person is also at peace with you.

Letter of the month: the Archangel of temperance and Archangel Michael tell us that they will be descending especially on July 3, 7, 10, 16 and 24, to stimulate the economy. loving stability and above all family union.

CANCER

You have to stop making drama, leave speculation behind, and walk away from gossipy people who don’t allow you to move forward.

Compatibility with other signs are Capricorn, Aries and Scorpio, and you have to be careful with your kidneys and pancreas, you must learn to eat healthier, exercise and keep fit.

Card of the month: The Tower card tells us that you are building a better job or a house. Besides, it tells you that your magic numbers are going to be: July 2, 6, 13, 20 and 21; because you will be able to reinvent yourself economically.

LEO

All things in this month of July will have more abundance, although you have to teach yourself to be a leader and get more communication when trying to get what you are looking for in this life.

The loves with which you are compatible are Gemini, Aries and Sagittarius. On the other hand, you will have fortune in business and political and social relationships.

Letter of the month: The Ace of gold sure luck abundance. Your magical days are: July 7, 14, 21, 25 and 27. They are key so that you can change jobs, homes and have the opportunity to grow in labor matters.

VIRGO

You have to prepare more to have a better development at work, in English studies and more, in fact you have the opportunity to create a much better world in your life, so you must remove toxic people from your life and cut ties .

Letter of the month: The star, it is your moment to shine, to fulfill yourself. Your best days are going to be: July 2, 3, 11, 14, 21 and 28, those days are going to be key so that you can change jobs or homes and have a love that is compatible with Aquarius, Aries or Cancer.

POUND

The opportunity for growth is with you during this July, you should think more about yourself and put yourself first in everything. You will have love compatibility with Aries, Capricorn or Taurus.

You will have a very positive transformation and if you were sad you will be able to eliminate it, although you must be careful with loves who are now dating people who are not compatible with you.

Letter of the month: the letter of the wheel of fortune tells us that your magical days are going to be: July 7, 11, 17 and 23, they will be key to going on a trip and meeting new people.

SCORPION

A good amount of money will come to you, but you must use it to start a business, buy a house or make changes that take you to a better place.

You will be totally irresistible, with a lot of passion and love, although beware of gossip and betrayals in friendships, as well as your coworkers.

Letter of the month: Judgment indicates that it is time to take action in your life. Your best days will be: July 6, 7, 14, 18, 24 and 29; Those days are going to bring very good changes in terms of closing deals.

SAGITTARIUS

You must have more confidence in yourself, learn to be honest with yourself so that you know where you are going and what you want to achieve, but do be very careful of friendships and love affairs loaded with toxicity, since there will be those who approach you only out of interest.

Take care of bone pain, legs or overweight. You will be compatible with Aries, Leo and Virgo.

Letter of the month: The Emperor’s letter tells us that it will be your month of success. Your magical days are: July 8, 10, 20, 25 and 30; They are key because you are going to have triple luck.

CAPRICORN

You will live a great love affair with Aries, Gemini or Virgo, but you have to avoid getting angry and be cautious with the things you say, exercise and take summer courses to continue your preparation.

Letter of the month: The ace of wands gives you determination for love affairs. Your magical days will be: July 7, 10, 13 and 21 to reinvent yourself.

AQUARIUM

An ideal person in love will come into your life, it could be a Taurus, Libra or Scorpio, you can also reinvent your physique with a look that makes you feel in the best way, but be careful with hormonal problems or sexually transmitted infections .

Letter of the month: The double magician indicates quick luck. Your magical days will be: July 3, 5, 15, 21 and 27; They are going to be key for you to be better in economic matters or job change.

PISCES

This will be one of your best stages of abundance and growth, but you should not give up your studies. In July you will have cultural trips and you will be compatible with Sagittarius, Cancer and Libra.

Letter of the month: The letter of the sun indicates that you are going to shine to have abundance. Your magical days will be: July 4, 8, 12, 13 and 24: they will be key to changing jobs, homes, or having a new look that makes you feel and look better.

